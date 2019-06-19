This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, June 20

Thursday

‘Summer Showcase’

11 a.m. Dabbert Gallery, 46 S. Palm Ave.

Free admission

Call 955-1315.

There are few ways to better escape the sizzling heat of summer than a trip to a cool, creative art gallery. Head to Dabbert to enjoy a group show of diverse, award-winning artists from the U.S. — California, New York, Wisconsin, Missouri and Florida — and all the way across the ocean in Australia. Nine of Sarasota’s best artists will also be showcasing work to get your local fix, too. Runs through Sept. 30, and gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Don't Miss: Art and A Movie — ‘Human Flow’ by Ai Weiwei

There are now more than 65 million people worldwide who have been forced to escape their homes and search for a better life elsewhere since World War II. This World Refugee Day, educate yourself even further about the crisis currently unfolding around the globe. This film, led by the internationally renowned artist Ai Weiwei, addresses the subject head-on by focusing on the statistics as well as the unfathomable personal impact on displaced people themselves — all told through footage captured throughout one year across 23 countries.

If You Go

When: 5 p.m. Thursday

Where: Chao Lecture Hall, The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

Tickets: $5; members free

Info: Call 358-3180.

Summer Kickoff Party

7 p.m. at Empire Ballroom Studios, 1370 Boulevard of the Arts

$10

Call 922-1444.

Come boogie the night away while supporting a good cause. Whether you’re a ballroom expert or you’ve never stepped foot on a dance floor before, everyone is welcome at this energetic celebration of Empire Ballroom Studios’ summer session. All proceeds benefit the World Dance Foundation.

Lynne Koplitz

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18-$21

Call 925-3869.

Kick back, and enjoy some laughs with comedian Lynne Koplitz, who has appeared on Jenny McCarthy’s comedy special and Sirius XM Radio show, on several late-night shows and in her own Comedy Central special. Runs through Sunday.

Nik’s Pick: ‘Wigs and Wit’

Sissy walk into McCurdy’s, and prepare to yell “YASS” at the top of your lungs because it’s time to celebrate pride month with face-offs among many of the area’s top entertainers. Comic Jeff Klein and Sarasota’s go-to drag show host, Miss Beneva Fruitville, will emcee this LDG Productions show. Come watch the area’s funniest comics and most glamorous drag queens battle it out using music, comedy and several surprises.

If You Go

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday

Where: McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

Tickets: $20

Info: Call 925-3869.

Friday

Sarasota Music Festival: ‘Rising Stars 3’

3 p.m. at Holley Hall, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

From $10

Call 953-3434.

Talent knows no age, and that’s especially evident in the case of the Sarasota Music Festival fellows. No music fan should miss these emerging professional ensembles perform short chamber works and movements. In this performance, the young musicians will present pieces by Brahms, Mozart, Franck, Ravel and Schubert.

Friday Fest featuring Big Night Out

5 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 953-3368.

Get your groove on, and head to the Van Wezel’s Bayfront Lawn for the latest installment in the hall’s free summer concert series. Enjoy an evening of Latin, island, and rhythm and blues tunes with this six-piece band ready for a high-energy performance. Outside food and drinks are prohibited, but lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.

‘In the Round’

7 p.m. at SCD Home Studio, 1400 Boulevard of the Arts, Suite 300

$15-$20

Call 260-8485.

Experience dance up close and personal at this intimate Sarasota Contemporary Dance performance. SCD company members and summer intensive participants will perform new original works by four emerging contemporary choreographers picked by the SCD artistic staff at the company’s summer dance intensive. Runs through Saturday.

Pops Orchestra Summer Camp Concert

7:30 p.m. at Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton

$10

Call 926-7677.

This concert will showcase the work of The Pops Orchestra of Bradenton and Sarasota’s 2019 Summer Music Camp students. The Pops’ one-week camp immerses high school band and string students into the intensive world of classical music. The recital will feature the students performing pops music, including movie soundtracks, Broadway show tunes and pop-culture songs.

Saturday

Opening Reception for ‘Part 1: INTRO: Annual Summer Invitational Group Exhibit’

5 p.m. at GAZE Modern, 340 Central Ave.

Free

Call 400-0598.

Be their guest at this inaugural invitational exhibit. The GAZE Modern team searched the local arts scene high and low to find the next artists to feature in the gallery. The result is a mix of artistic mediums that combine to form an exhibit focusing on the importance of experimental work. Runs through July 20.

73º Flea Indie Market

6 p.m. at JDub’s Brewing Co. & Tap Room, 1215 Mango Ave.

Free

Call 955-2739.

Looking for the perfect gift? Every month 73º Flea has got your back with its pop-up market at JDub’s Brewing Co. & Tap Room. Browse tons of goods from plants to jewelry and clothing, which are all created by local artists and crafters. Vendors change monthly, but eventgoers can count on several food truck options and live music. So grab a local brew, and support Sarasota’s independent businesses.

Yoga — Summer Solstice

7 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

Free, but reservations required

Call 359-5700.

Make the best of the longest day of the year (which happens to fall on International Yoga Day) with an evening yoga class along Sarasota Bay. Take a deep breath, push a little farther into that warrior pose, and watch the sunset over the water from the Ca’ d’Zan terrace.

‘Love, Loss and What I Wore’

7:30 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$18

Call 365-2494.

Female-dominated stories are definitely popular, so this fashion-forward production’s international success is a no-brainer. Come listen to these hilarious and impactful stories that all women can relate to and that are told through mediums of clothing and accessories and the memories they trigger. Runs through Sunday.

Sunday

‘Around the World in 80 Days’

2 p.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$15-$50

Call 351-8000.

When the mysterious and wealthy Phileas Fogg and his servant Passepartout board a train in London in 1875, he has only 80 days to get around the world and win a bet with his fellow Reform Club members. A great adventure awaits for audiences of all ages.

Tuesday

Open Mic Night

9 p.m. at The Mable, 2831 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 487-7373.

Every Tuesday night is open mic night at the iconic local-haunt-turned-new-hangout, and with Pantheon hosting, it’s bound to be a fun night. Interested singers, songwriters, rappers, spoken word poets, comedians and performers of all sorts are welcome.

Wednesday

‘Summer Circus Spectacular’

11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at The Historic Asolo Theater, The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$16; kids 12 and under $12

Call 360-7399.

Prepare to be amazed by how close you’ll get to the action at this show. Join The Circus Arts Conservatory and The Ringling Museum for an intimate circus experience with enough wow factor to pack a whole big top but enough intricacies that you’ll be glad to be watching it at the museum’s Historic Asolo Theater. Runs through Aug. 3.

‘Ethel Waters: His Eye is on the Sparrow’

8 p.m. at Keating Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

$29-$39

Call 366-9000.

Prepare to be moved with this impactful musical biography following the life of performer Ethel Waters. This show celebrates the boundary-pushing singer and actress by following her life story from being raised in poverty to gaining fame in Broadway and Hollywood — against all odds. Enjoy hits including “Stormy Weather,” “Sweet Georgia Brown,” “This Joint is Jumpin’” and more. Runs through Aug. 4.

‘The Niceties’

8 p.m. at Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St.

$5-$30

Call 321-1397.

Set in 2016 before the presidential election, the story follows student Zoe, who is called into her professor’s office to speak about her recent paper regarding slavery’s effect on the American Revolution. A polite disagree-

ment quickly turns into an exploding debate on the timely topics of race, power and

history. Runs through June 30.