This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, June 13

Thursday

‘Summer Showcase’

11 a.m. Dabbert Gallery, 46 S. Palm Ave.

Free admission

Call 955-1315.

There are few ways to better escape the sizzling heat of summer than a trip to a cool, creative, art gallery. Head to Dabbert to enjoy a group show of diverse, award-winning artists from the U.S. — California, New York, Wisconsin, Missouri and Florida — and all the way across the ocean in Australia. Nine of Sarasota’s best artists will also be showcasing work to get your local fix, too. Runs through Sept. 30, and gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Don’t Miss: ‘My Florida Birds’

Come fly away with this visual arts show that gives viewers a new perspective on Florida wildlife. Painter and mosaic artist Patricia Rockwood is exhibiting a series of bird-centric acrylic paintings at Made in Italy restaurant, one of the satellite galleries of the Venice Art Center. She says this show is about showcasing both her love of birds and her deep sadness for their steady decline. “There are fewer songs in the air, and fewer waders in the wetlands, and we are poorer for it,” she said in a release. Runs through Sept. 30.

If You Go

When: 11 a.m.-midnight Sunday-Tuesday and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Wednesday-Saturday

Where: Made in Italy, 117 W. Venice Ave., Venice

Tickets: Free admission

Info: Call 356-9641.

‘Myakka Light’ Photo Exhibit

11 a.m. at Art Uptown, 1367 Main St.

Free admission

Call 955-5409.

It’s hard to capture the pure “real Florida” beauty of Myakka River State Park, but photographer Frank Bibbins has done it. This collection of photographs taken over the past decade in the 590-square-mile preserve tells a story about place and time and thought — all told through landscape. Black and white “infrared” and “low color” imagery were used to showcase Myakka in a unique way, hopefully showing people it’s worth conserving. Exhibit runs through June 28, and gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

‘Rob Shanahan, Rock Photographer to the Stars’ Exhibition

11 a.m. at Stakenborg-Greenberg Fine Art, 1545 Main St.

Free admission

Call 487-8001.

Rob Shanahan knows rock ‘n’ roll up close and personal. As a musical artist photographer for icons such as Ringo Starr, the Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney, this guy’s got some stories to tell. Enjoy this exhibition of his photos on display until Sept. 30. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Summer Salon I — Ross and Holt

11:30 a.m. at Bird Key Yacht Club, 301 Bird Key Drive

$40

Call 388-0895.

A lovely lunch with entertainment by masters of music — what better way to spend a summer afternoon? Come enjoy the sounds of beloved local artists Lee Dougherty Ross and Joseph Holt at this Sarasota Opera Guild luncheon. This duo piano performance will show off the skills learned from Ross’ extensive career that started at the age of 12 with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and Holt’s time as the piano accompanist for the U.S. Army Chorus.

Darryl Lenox

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18

Call 925-3869.

From Conan O’Brien to Comedy Central, Darryl Lenox has made his way around the stand-up comedy circuit. His special, “Darryl Lenox: Blind Ambition,” was the first hour-long stand-up special to ever appear on Starz Network, and now he’s bringing one final show to McCurdy’s during his time in Sarasota. Runs through Sunday.

Friday

‘Summer Circus Spectacular’ Opening Night Celebration

7 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theater, The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$50

Call 360-7399.

Prepare to be amazed by how close you’ll get to the action at this show. Join The Circus Arts Conservatory and The Ringling Museum for an intimate circus experience with enough wow factor to pack a whole big top but enough intricacies that you’ll be glad to be watching it at the museum’s Historic Asolo Theater. Runs through Aug. 3.

Nik’s Pick: In Studio Performance Series with Kristen O’Neal and Greg Catellier

Even out of season, Sarasota Contemporary Dance continues to foster creativity and provide a platform for choreographers and dancers at various stages in their careers to showcase their work. Conceived by SCD Artistic Director Leymis Bolaños Wilmott, this series allows the Sarasota community to be a part of works in their early stages and gives artists an opportunity to showcase pieces in an intimate setting. Kristen O’Neal and Greg Catellier take on a unique duet in this summer’s first in-studio performance.

If You Go

When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sarasota Contemporary Dance Home Studio, 1400 Boulevard of the Arts Suite 300

Tickets: $20

Info: Call 260-8485.

‘Love, Loss and What I Wore’

7:30 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$18

Call 365-2494.

Female-dominated stories are definitely in style, so this fashion-forward production’s international success is a no-brainer. Come listen to these hilarious and impactful stories all women can relate to, told through the medium of clothing and accessories and the memories they trigger. Runs through June 23.

Sarasota Music Festival: ‘Larger Forces’

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

From $29

Call 953-3434.

Sarasota Orchestra’s Sarasota Music Festival continues with this concert featuring two international superstar SMF faculty members: flutist Carol Wincenc and cellist Desmond Hoebig, who will join eight SMF fellows for a performance of the rarely heard yet wonderfully charming “Dixtuor” by Jean Francaix. The program will also include Mendelssohn’s Octet in E-flat Major, Op. 20 and Brahms’ Piano Quintet in F Minor, Op. 34.

Saturday

FST Improv Presents ‘Comedy Freestyle’

7:30 p.m. at Bowne’s Lab Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

$12-$15

Call 366-9000.

Join Florida Studio Theatre for the funniest night in town. A whole new style of show that moves quickly and promises to deliver more laughs per minute than any other show you’ve seen. With a mix of games, music and memorable scenes, FST Freestyle will be the most unique improv show you’ve ever been a part of. Runs through June 29.

‘Livin’ in the USA: A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt’

8 p.m. at Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice

$22

Call 488-1115.

Take a trip back in time and celebrate one of the most beloved voices of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. This musical tribute to Linda Ronstadt features a full band (even a vocalist doubling as a flutist) and will cross into various genres ranging from rock and country to light opera and Latin. All proceeds benefit the Venice Theatre Guild’s education scholarship fund.

Sunday

Steve Barton Show

Noon at Wyland Gallery, 314 John Ringling Blvd.

Free admission

Call 388-5331.

Come meet a master of tropical landscape work, Steve Barton. The contemporary artist will be in town through Tuesday to talk to Wyland Gallery visitors about his artistic process and his passion for painting. Barton, originally from New Hampshire but now based in San Diego with his wife, is an official Disney artist and is famous for his signature “wavy” frames.

HD at the Opera House: ‘Faust’

1:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$20

Call 328-1300.

Experience the City of Light in one of its most elegant periods: the 1870s. David McVicar’s extravagant production of Charles Gounod’s beloved opera streams from the Royal Opera House in London and stars Michael Fabiano, Erwin Schrott and Irina Lungu. The production is conducted by Dan Ettinger, the music is by Charles Gounod and the libretto is by Jules Barbier and Michel Carré.

Monday

Liss Silvers Art Show Opening Night

4 p.m. at Art Ovation Hotel, 1255 N. Palm Ave.

Free admission

Call 316-0808.

Some of the most impressive creative minds were self-taught. Alissa “LISS” Silvers is one such artist who learned her craft outside a classroom. Best known for her combination of abstract art and expressive portrait illustrations, Silvers is an artist from Münchwilen, Switzerland, who’s now based in Sarasota. She’ll show a selection of paintings inspired by some of the many places she’s seen and people she’s met throughout her life. Silvers will be present at the show daily from 4-8 p.m. to discuss her work. Runs through June 23.

Danny Sinoff Trio

7:30 p.m. at Court Cabaret, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

$35-$39

Call 366-1552.

Jazz Club of Sarasota presents the Danny Sinoff Trio in an authentic cabaret performance.Sinoff is a pianist who will be joined by vocalist Patricia Dean and bassist Scott Smith.

Tuesday

Open Mic Competition Final Round

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

Free, but two drink minimum purchase required

Call 925-3869.

McCurdy’s hosts this competition to find the best comics around. Dozens of comics will compete for a chance to win a cash prize and a five-minute guest spot at a show on the theater’s main stage.