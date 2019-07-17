This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, July 18

Thursday

The World Series of Comedy

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$20 per show, $45 for all

Call 925-3869.

Professional comics from across the United States will take over McCurdy’s — one of 12 satellite locations — for this national event. Come watch hysterical comedians compete for a trip to East St. Louis in September for The Main Event. This touring show goes all around North America in search of America’s next best comic — and audiences get to vote and help the judges pick the winners of reach round. Runs through Saturday.

Not Quite Friday 5K

6:30 p.m. at JDub’s Brewing Co. & Tap Room, 1215 Mango Ave.

Free

Call 955-2739.

JDub’s Brewing Co. invites runners and beer lovers to this weekly 5K run around Ed Smith Stadium and neighboring communities. Runners receive 10% off all beer after the run, free water and towels at the finish line and a punch card for free prizes after runs 10, 25 and 50. Stocking Stuffers food truck will also be on-site.

‘Summer Circus Spectacular’

11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theater, The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$16, $12 for children 12 and under

Call 360-7399.

Prepare to be amazed by how close you’ll get to the action at this show. This intimate circus experience offers enough wow factor to pack a whole big top but enough intricacies that you’ll be glad to be watching it at The Ringling’s Historic Asolo Theater. Runs through Aug. 3.

Friday

Don’t Miss: Friday Fest featuring Rebel Heart

Get your groove on by heading to the Van Wezel’s Bayfront Lawn for the latest installment in the hall’s free summer concert series. Enjoy an evening of country, pop, rock, dance and blues tunes with this five-piece band ready for a high-energy performance. Outside food and drinks are prohibited, but lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.

If You Go

When: 5 p.m. Friday

Where: Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets: Free

Info: Call 953-3368.

In Studio Performance

7 p.m. at Sarasota Contemporary Dance Home Studio, 1400 Boulevard of the Arts, Suite 300

$20

Call 260-8485.

Sarasota Contemporary Dance continues to provide a platform for dancers at various stages of their career. This series allows Sarasotans to be a part of works in their early stages, and it gives artists an opportunity to showcase pieces in an intimate setting. This month, Maria Bauman will present “(re)Source, an investigation-in-process,” an audience-co-created installation.Runs through Saturday.

Nik’s Pick: ‘PATRA’

What better way to honor the most iconic woman in ancient Egyptian history than with an opera? “PATRA” is a story loosely based on the final days of Cleopatra, the last active ruler of the Ptolemaic Kingdom of Egypt, and how she changed a suitor forever through her love. Sarasotans can see the work performed by several local artists before it heads to New York City in this one-night-only show/fundraiser for Seagle Music Colony workshop. A talk with the cast, composers and librettist immediately follows.

If You Go

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, 1012 N. Orange Ave.

Tickets: $20 suggested donation

Info: Call 366-1505.

Saturday

History in the Park: Dr. C. B. Wilson House Open House

10 a.m. at Urfer Family Park, 4000 Honore Ave.

Free

Call 861-5000.

This one’s for all the history nerds out there. Head to Urfer Family Park to take a self-guided tour through the historic Dr. C. B. Wilson House and learn the story behind the home and the family who grew up there (along with their role in the history of Sarasota County). Volunteer docents are available. Runs Saturdays through July 27.

The Headwrecks Album Release Party

8 p.m. at Sarasota Sky Bar, 1927 Ringling Blvd.

$5 at the door

Call 504-1109.

Root Cellar Entertainment presents this lively celebration of a local favorite’s first album release. For Bradenton-based alternative rock band The Headwrecks, this self-titled album marks its first venture further into the music business. Heavyheavy and Spiral Suitcase will open the evening. Must be 21 or older to enter.

Sunday

Joe Lowers

5:30 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18

Call 925-3869.

Joe Lowers is the living, breathing (or wheezing, after a good joke) example of a kid at heart. This comic took his high school award of Class Clown seriously and decided to earn a living by making people laugh — despite his teachers telling him goofing off 24/7 wasn’t a career choice.

Tuesday

‘Wonder of Our Stage’

7:30 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$15

Call 365-2494.

Every year, The Players Centre for Performing Arts asks writers to submit never-before-performed shows to its annual Players New Play Festival. Five pieces are chosen for a readers-style theater performance, and the winning play is produced the following season. This 2018 winner by Monica Cross reimagines William Shakespeare as an automaton built to please the queen. Runs through July 28.

Wednesday

Summer Salon II — Corda Voce

11:30 a.m. at Michael’s On East, 1212 S. East Ave.

$40

Call 388-0895.

Sarasota Opera Guild is bringing the heat with this summer lunch series featuring masters of music. Come enjoy the sounds of artistic couple Jenny Kim-Godfrey and Jonathan Godfrey, a soprano vocalist and a classical guitarist who form the duo Corda Voce.

Wine Tasting Dinner

6:45 p.m. at Lolita Tartine, 1419 Fifth St.

$49

Call 906-9575.

Head to Lolita Tartine for this four-course meal, the star of which is a rack of lamb dish (carré d’agneau) cooked with fines herbes and asparagus sauteed in oil and Parmesan. Each course is paired with a glass of French wine. Bon appétit!

The Swingaroos: ‘Hollywood Serenade’

7:30 p.m. at Court Cabaret, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

$18

Call 366-9000.

If the music of the swing era ever truly comes back into style, The Swingaroos will be behind it. This lively sextet is returning to Florida Studio Theatre with a brand-new production, and this time the show serves as a musical tribute to the glory days of Tinseltown. Runs through Aug. 30.