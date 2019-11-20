This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Nov. 21

Thursday

Inside Asolo Rep: ‘The Sound of Music’

10:30 a.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$5

Call 351-8000.

Asolo Repertory Theatre is peeling back the curtain to give patrons an inside look at what it takes to put on professional musical or play. Catch one of these talks to hear from the directors, designers and other creative minds behind the theater magic, along with the occasional guest expert from the Sarasota area.

Great Art on Screen: ‘The Prado Museum: A Collection of Wonders’

1 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theater

$15; members $13.50

Call 360-7399.

Madrid’s Museo Nacional del Prado (Prado Museum), founded in 1819, is largely known to have the world’s top collections of European art, which dates back to the 1100s. In honor of the museum’s 200th anniversary, this documentary explores its rooms, stories and emotions.

Peter Asher and Albert Lee

7 p.m. at Fogartyville Community Media & Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

$35; $30 members; $70 VIP; $65 VIP members

Call 216-533-8966.

The Grammy winners combine their musical talents for a night of stories and songs. The duo will sing songs that influences them as well as songs that they influenced, including “A World Without Love,” “Well…All Right” and “Handy Man.” VIP tickets include a meet-and-greet, a free drink and priority seating.

‘Luck Be a Lady: Jazz Goes to Vegas’

7:30 p.m. at SCF Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton

$10; students, faculty and staff $5

Call 752-5252.

State College of Florida’s Jazz Big Band & Combo presents a throwback evening to the Rat Pack days. Tap your toes and swing along to hits from Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and Count Basie.

‘Mamma Mia!’

7:30 p.m. at MainStage, Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice

$15-$36

Call 488-1115.

Mamma mia, here we go again! Enjoy this world-renowned jukebox musical featuring the timeless hits of ABBA, and follow the love stories of Donna and her daughter, Sophie, who uncovers family secrets on the eve of her wedding. Runs through Dec. 1.



Friday

‘Landfill Harmonic’

6:30 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theater

$20; members $18

Call 360-7399.

Ringling presents this 2015 documentary on Paraguayan children’s group Recycled Orchestra of Cateura, which plays instruments solely made of garbage.

Don’t Miss

Shawn Wayans

When: 6:30 and 8:50 p.m. Friday

Where: McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

Tickets: $35

Info: Call 925-3869.

Beginning as an actor in 1989 in his brother’s film, “I’m Gonna Get You Sucka,” Shawn Wayans is now known for his roles in comedic hits such as “Little Man,” “White Chicks,” and “Scary Movie.” Now he’s bringing laughs to Sarasota audiences through Saturday.

‘Dances & Tales’ Featuring Matthew Grabil

7:30 p.m. at Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave.

$35

Call 800-838-3006.

Keep the legacy of Frédéric Chopin (and several other iconic classical composers) alive with this Chopin Project concert. The organization aims to make classical music more accessible, and one way to do so is by getting some of the world’s best emerging musicians to perform iconic compositions. Enjoy pieces by Chopin, Schubert, Brahms and Liszt.

Our Pick

‘Cirque Dreams Holidaze’

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets: $37-$106

Info: Call 953-3368.

This Broadway spectacular lights up the stage with a variety of cirque artists, singers and dancers celebrating Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year’s. The show includes new music as well as seasonal favorites, such as “Deck the Halls,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Jingle Bell Rock.” A second performance will be 2 p.m. Saturday.

‘Symphonic Tales’

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House

$30-$115

Call 359-0099.

The Sarasota Ballet takes the art of dance through splendor and tension with George Balanchine’s tribute to early Russian ballets, “Themes and Variations”; Sir Kenneth MacMillan’s romance and familial strife tale, “Las Hermanas”; and the company premiere of Balanchine’s “Western Symphony.” A second performance will be Saturday.

FST Improv Presents: ‘Last Laugh’

7:30 p.m. at Bowne’s Lab Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

$15

Call 366-9000.

FST’s fall improv season welcomes a new show every Friday night through Dec. 13. “Last Laugh” brings special guests from the community to share a memorable stories from their lives, which the FST cast then reenacts in a memorable-in-a-funny-way manner.

Saturday

Sarasota Medieval Fair

9:45 a.m. at Ringling Woods at Sarasota Fairgrounds

$18.95 adult single day; $9.95 children

Visit SarasotaMedivalFair.com.

The year is 1428. Ninety years into the Hundred Years’ War, France’s economy and landscape have been devastated. The arrival of 16-year-old Joan of Arc sparks a resurrection of French spirit. Celebrate "The Maid of Orléans" with shows, food, drinks and artisans galore. This year’s fair introduces themed weekends in addition to the overarching theme of Joan of Arc: This weekend is Cheese and Wine; Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 are Papa Noel Celebration. Festival runs every Saturday and Sunday throughout November, rain or shine.

The Chorus of the Keys

8 p.m. at Glenridge Performing Arts Center, 7333 Scotland Way

$15; $10 students

Call 552-5325.

Sarasota’s own award-winning a cappella ensemble will entertain guests with spectacular four-part harmonies interpreted in its beloved barbershop style.

Sunday

Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble

2 p.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 12905 E. State Road 70, Lakewood Ranch

Suggested donation $10

Call 518-376-7973.

Lakewood Ranch’s newest concert band presents its premiere concert. Music Director Joe Miller, a former high school band director who worked with the Venice Symphony, will conduct the 40-piece ensemble. Selections include Felix Mendelssohn, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Karl King and Dick Hyman.

‘John Rutter: Christmas Scrapbook’

4 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1031 S. Euclid Ave.

$30

Call 405-7322.

Musica Sacra of Sarasota is kicking off the holiday season with works from Christmas choral master John Rutter. Featured pieces are “Brother Heinrich’s Christmas” with guest narrator Edward Alley and “Dancing Day” with harpist Giuseppina Ciarla.

Drag Queen Bingo Bonanza

8 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$20

Call 925-3869.

LDG Productions presents Sarasota’s beloved queen, Beneva Fruitville, in the naughtiest game of bingo in town. Enjoy performances by special quests and plenty of surprises. You’re in for a wild night.

Monday

Jazz at the Cabaret: Paul Gavin

7:30 p.m. at John C. Court Cabaret, Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

$39; members $35

Call 366-1552.

Start your week with a little swing in your step with the Jazz Club of Sarasota. Tampa musician Paul Gavin tributes the hard bop genre of jazz with influences from Hank Mobley, Cannonball Adderley and Freddie Hubbard.

Tuesday

Collective Soul

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$39.10-$81.90

Call 953-3368.

Twenty six years after its debut album, rock band Collective Soul is making its Sarasota debut. The band’s newest album, “Blood,” released in June and is a culmination of what it’s done and where it’s going. Collective Soul will perform hits from its quarter century, including “Shine,” “Breathe,” “December” and “Heavy.”