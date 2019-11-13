This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Nov. 14

THURSDAY

‘Images’ Artist Conversation

5 p.m. at Mildred Sainer Pavilion, New College of Florida, 5313 Bay Shore Road

Free

Call 487-4888.

The common language of movement is shared in images and music. “Images” explores moving sounds and images across media with a live, electronic sound from Grand Electric and animated shorts from New College students. This artist conversation will feature excerpts from the concert then invite discussion among audience members and some of the performers. The concert will be at 8 p.m. Saturday with a preconcert talk at 7:30 p.m.

Jodi White

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$20

Call 925-3869.

When a woman is able to make fun of herself for having three ex husbands, you know you’re in for a night of hilarious self-deprecating humor. Now on husband four, White doesn’t hold back, and her boldness easily crosses over from her personal life and into her line of work. Enjoy an evening of laughs from a comic who’s been featured in several comedy festivals, in Today’s Woman Magazine and on “NickMom Night Out.” Runs through Sunday.

‘Lip-Schtick’

7:30 p.m. at Backstage Theatre, The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$20

Call 365-2494.

The spelling of this music-infused theater adventure is only half the fun. “Lip-Schtick” combines lip-syncing with live vocals to create a gray area between the two serving as reality for Scarbie, who continually changes character. Enjoy this one-man tour-de-force through Saturday.

Mike Zito’s “Rock N Roll: A Tribute to Chuck Berry"

7:30 p.m. at Blue Rooster, 1525 4th St.

$15; $20 at the door

Call 388-7539.

Guitarist Mike Zito performs a tribute to rock 'n' roll guitar trailblazer Chuck Berry. With the help of 21 guest guitarists, Zito released the tribute album Nov. 1., which includes favorites from the popular "No Particular Place to Go" to underrated hits like "Havana Moon."

Don't Miss

‘The Sound of Music’

When: Through Dec. 28

Where: FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets: From $35

Info: Call 351-8000.

Salzburg, Austria, 1938. The hills are alive with the sound of music. Unfortunately, the streets are alive with the sound of Nazis. But domestic life goes on. After leaving the nunnery behind, the adorable Maria teaches the seven adorable children of the von Trapp family how to sing. Ah, who am I kidding? Unless you’ve just been recently awakened from cryosleep, you probably know the plot. But Director-Choreographer Josh Rhodes has a fresh take on the familiar material.

‘The Thanksgiving Play’

8 p.m. at Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St.

$5-$32

Call 321-1397.

Lakota playwright Larissa FastHorseknocks the stuffing out of the happy image of Pilgrims and Native Americans breaking bread together. It’s an easy target but not her prime target. FastHorse also takes aim at the woke, culturally aware, ethnically inclusive, all-white theater talents who bend over backward to launch the most politically correct Thanksgiving pageant ever. Sink your teeth into her savvy satire, but leave room for just deserts. Runs through Dec. 15.

‘Relatively Speaking’

8 p.m. at Island Players Theatre, 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria

$23

Call 508-965-5665.

Island Players opens its 71st season with a milestone of British theater. A new couple becomes entangled in a comedic misunderstanding regarding former lovers, family and some compromising letters. Runs through Nov. 17.

FRIDAY

Chalk and Pavement Music Festivals

8 a.m. at Venice Airport Fairgrounds, 150 Airport Ave. E., Venice

$5-$25; children free

Call 488-8877.

Love, peace and plenty of chalk will brighten up the Venice Airport Fairgrounds as the International Sarasota Chalk Festival returns for four days of pavement art, music and performances under this year’s theme of love and peace. The weekend also features live entertainment at the adjoining Pavement Music Festival, which begins at 10 a.m. Hot air balloon rides are available to guests on a first-come, first-served basis.

‘Brundibár’

7 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

From $15

Call 328-1300.

Sarasota Youth Opera is bringing back the opera that was originally performed by children at the Theresienstadt concentration camp during Wold War II. The plot follows a fatherless brother and sister with an ailing mother who are trying to make money by singing in their local square until evil organ grinder Brundibár gets in their way. The production will open with an original prologue by youth opera music director Jesse Martins and stage director Martha Collins. A second performance will be Saturday.

Gonzalo Rubalcaba

7:30 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$25-$35; students $10

Call 360-7399.

Hear one of the hottest musicians in the Latin jazz piano scene at this solo concert. Gonzalo Rubalcaba is a Cuban artist now based in South Florida who first made a splash when he was discovered by Dizzy Gillespie in 1985. He has since won two Grammys and two Latin Grammys. A second performance will be Saturday.

SATURDAY

Fall Art Show & Sale

9 a.m. at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd.

Free

Call 907-8244.

Creative Arts Association of Lakewood Ranch’s 18 annual Fall Art Show features work in a variety of mediums — such as painting, sculpture, ceramics, fiber art, wood turning, acrylics and jewelry — by local artists.

‘One World, Many Voices’

4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave.

$25-$75

Call 387-4900.

These are divisive times, but music continues to bring people together. Choral Artists of Sarasota opens its season by honoring the sacred texts of several religions with hymns, chants and spiritual music from faiths across the world.



SUNDAY

‘Chopin Mini Delights’

5 p.m. at Fischer-Weisenborne Residence, 7459 Cabbage Palm Court

$49

Call 306-1202.

In honor of the 210th anniversary of Frédéric Chopin’s birth, Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota with a selection of his pieces. Performing will be Michelle Giglio, soprano; Matthew Graybil, piano; Linda Bento-Rei, flute; and Julia Tretyakova, cello. A second performance will be Monday.

Our Pick

‘Straight No Chaser: The Open Bar Tour’

When: 7 p.m. Sunday

Where: Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets: $29.50-$69.50

Info: Call 953-3368.

The end of the decade might be near, but a capella isn’t going anywhere. The music group that pushed the genre into the popular realm, Straight No Chaser, became well known after a 1998 video of a “12 Days of Christmas” performance went viral in 2006. Eleven albums later, the group is stopping in Sarasota during a national tour.

Next Town Down

8 p.m. at Sound Stage A, Ringling College of Art and Design, 1330 Dr. Martin Luther King Way

$20-$50

Visit NextTownDown.com.

The five musicians of R&B group Next Town Down — including Sarasota’s own Chris Louis — come to Florida for the first time to perform from their first EP, “Juliet,” which was released Oct. 11. Doors open at 7 p.m., the show starts at 8 p.m., and a VIP meet-and-greet is at 9 p.m. Louis was the youngest member of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe for 10 years, and the group will also have a brief performance Monday at WBTT’s 20th anniversary show.

MONDAY

GS Duo: Guitar and Flute Concert

7:30 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2256 Bahia Vista St.

Free

Call 260-3306.

GuitarSarasota begins its mini-concert 2019-20 series with flutist Angela Galestro and guitarist Jonathan Smith. The duo performs a variety of classical, jazz, Latin and popular music.

TUESDAY

SOG Social and Singers

9:45 a.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

Free

Call 921-4154.

Set the alarm early to learn more about the Sarasota Opera Guild and hear vocalists from the Youth Opera Singers perform at this social. Coffee and pastries will be served, so all the more reason to get out of bed.

‘Latin History for Morons’

7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$50-$100

Call 953-3368.

When Tony and Emmy winner John Leguizamo learned his son was learning next to nothing about Latinos in his American history class, he knew he had to do something about it. Leguizamo breaks down 3,000 years of Latin history — from the Mayans to Ricky Ricardo — in his one-man Broadway and Netlix hit show, now coming to Sarasota.

WEDNESDAY

‘Outlaws and Angels’

7:30 p.m. at Goldstein Cabaret, Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

$34-$39

Call 366-9000.

Country might not be everyone’s favorite music, and even within the genre, there’s outlaws. FST honors the outlaws of country — such as Hank Williams, Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash — and all the angels who loved them, including Tammy Wynette and Dolly Parton. This revue features favorite hits “I Walk the Line, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” “Desperado” and more. Runs through March 29.