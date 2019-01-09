This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Jan. 10

THURSDAY

Diego Figueiredo with Guest Vocalist Chiara Izzi

7 p.m. at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

$20; $25 day of

Call 894-6469.

Brazilian guitarist Diego Figueiredo is no stranger to Sarasota. This Sarasota Jazz Festival veteran is making his return with award-winning Italian singer and songwriter Chiara Izzi at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center. His superb technique, timing and imagination make him one of the hottest international names right now. Figueiredo is known for a musical style that captures the essence of Brazilian music with a modern twist, and Chiara’s sound is a mix of jazz, pop and Mediterranean sounds.

Gabe Kaplan

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$24

Call 925-3869.

The sitcom “Welcome Back, Kotter” was Gabe Kaplan’s breakout role, but it’s his standup that’s made him a comedy star, touring the country, releasing several comedy albums and landing a starring role in the movie “Fast Break.” Get your weekend started with some laughs (and a two-drink minimum doubling as a solid excuse to throw some back).

‘I Hate Hamlet’

8 p.m. at Island Players Theater, 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria

$20

Call 778-5755.

Like many recent stories of men who have fallen, this one starts with a once-successful actor. Andrew is a soap opera star who winds up unemployed when his TV show is canceled. So, he moves to New York City from Los Angeles to give theater a shot. The only role his agent can help him land is Hamlet in a Shakespeare in the Park production, but as the name implies, he’s not a huge fan. But with a little help from a psychic, Andrew receives guidance from beyond the grave to help embrace the role. Runs through Jan. 27.

FRIDAY

‘Inner Voices: Sex, Intimacy and Aging’

3 p.m. at Longboat Key Education Center, 5370 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Suite. 212, Longboat Key

$25; $20 for members

Call 383- 8811.

Take an emotional journey to learn what sex and intimacy means to four aging woman through this SaraSolo play heading to Longboat Key as a one-woman performance (featuring four characters) by actor, teaching artist, consultant and health educator Hedda Matza-Haughton.

Truly Valued: ‘Who Am I?’ Exhibit Opening

6 p.m. at M. Chapel Projects, 2087 Princeton St.

Free admission

Call 374-3492.

When women and girls work together, amazing things happen (duh), but what happens when you hand them a paintbrush? That’s what “Who Am I?,” the latest exhibit at M. Chapel Projects, now SPAACES — Sarasota Project Aligning Artists Communities Exhibits Studios — is going to explore. Founder Marianne Chapel paired with local nonprofit Truly Valued to create this community art project aiming to empower girls and offer them a creative way to explore their personal identity. Exhibit runs Jan. 16-19.

Don’t Miss: ‘Pulse’ Exhibit Opening Reception

Open your mind to different artistic mediums in this exhibit showcasing the work of artists Konkel and Treviño, who explore visual optics using metal and mesh and oil on canvas. The show is the first time works of the two will be displayed beside each other, creating a unique exploration of how color, line and shape change and influence the way viewers see artwork.

If You Go

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: 530 Burns Gallery, 530 Burns Lane

Tickets: Free admission

Info: Call 951-0620.

‘Always, Patsy Cline’

7:30 p.m. at Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice

$32; college students $17; children $15

Call 488-1115.

Many Americans know the story of beloved country singer Patsy Cline — but have you ever heard her story told by her biggest fan? See through the eyes of Louise Seger as you enjoy classics such as “Fall to Pieces,” “Crazy” and more. Runs through Feb. 3.

‘La La Land in Concert’

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

From $35

Call 953-3434.

It’s another day of sun in Sarasota — particularly when there’s a “La La Land”-themed concert underway. Someone in the crowd might not have seen the movie (or get these movie references) but don’t worry, the Oscar-winning film will stream the whole time Sarasota Orchestra plays the songs from the soundtrack live. Enjoy this captivating story of an unlikely couple brought together by the magic of music and the City of Stars (aka the City of Angels). Runs through Saturday.

Nik’s Pick: ‘Apples in Winter’

Miriam makes a mean apple pie. This story is about a special request for her version of America’s classic dessert — a request that requires her to make peace with a heinous act that took place more than two decades ago. This warm, emotional one-woman play will cause audiences to ponder the repercussions of violent crime on the perpetrator’s family. Runs through Feb. 17

If You Go

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St.

Tickets: $5 to $31

Info: Call 321-1397.

SATURDAY

Sarasota Winter Fine Arts Festival

Paragon Festivals and Humane Society of Sarasota County

10 a.m. in downtown Sarasota, 33 S. Gulfstream Ave.

Free

Call 487-8061.

Looking for some original handmade artwork to brighten up your home or office? You can find all that and more at this fine arts festival. Artists of multiple disciplines come from across the U.S. to sell everything from paintings, sculptures, ceramics, mixed-media, metalwork and woodworking. Runs through Sunday.

Day of Dance

10 a.m. at Sarasota Contemporary Dance Studio, 1400 Boulevard of the Arts Suite 300

Free

Call 260-8485.

Need a good reason to bust a move? Head to the Winter Sarasota Contemporary Dance Day of Dance to sample all the company’s classes for free. From kids urban movement to African dance, this daylong event will give the public a look at various styles and show the community why SCD performers believe dance is a powerful (and wildly fun) tool for self expression. The spring class session runs Jan. 14 to May 25.

Viewpoint: Artist Talk: Poetry in Contemporary Cuba

3:30 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

Free

Call 360-7399.

In an increasingly divisive political climate, art is often as much of a tool for social movements as it is a form of personal expression. In this lecture, guests will hear about the role of poetry and artists’ place in society from Cuban artists working in modern Cuban society. Coco Fusco, whose solo exhibit is on display at the Keith D. and Linda L. Monda Gallery of Contemporary Art, will moderate a discussion with filmmaker Miguel Coyula, actress Lynn Cruz and poet Amaury Pacheco. Reception to follow.

Classical Guitarist Tengyue Zhang

7:30 p.m. at Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way

$35 to $49; students $5

Call 260-3306.

You could say Tengyue Zhang knows a thing or two about plucking strings (specifically of the guitar variety, but maybe heartstrings too, who knows). The Chinese guitarist received First Prize in the Guitar Foundation of American International Concert Artists Competition in 2017, and now he’s bringing his talents to the next GuitarSarasota concert. Enjoy this performance by a graduate of the Juilliard School who began guitar lessons at age 5.

‘Who Stole Mona Lisa?’

7:30 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road

From $25, $10 for students

Call 306-1202.

If the title wasn’t intriguing enough, this Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota show has a local angle that might pique your interest. This cinematic concert experience uses a live solo transcription of Stravinsky’s “Firebird Suite” by pianist Alexandre Moutouzkine as the score for a short film of the event’s namesake by Micah Chambers-Goldberg, grandson of local arts supporter Toni Alperin Goldberg. Runs through Sunday.

FST Improv: ‘When X Meets Y’

8:30 p.m. at Bowne’s Lab Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

$12-$15

Call 366-9000.

All it takes for the cast of FST Improv’s “When X Meets Y” is a suggested location and three notes on a keyboard to create a wacky, imaginative story of love. This improvised romantic comedy musical has been running in Sarasota for the past three years, so they must be doing something right. Runs through Feb. 16.

SUNDAY

‘Choreography’

3 p.m. at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3131 61st St.

$5

Call 907-4123.

In need of something relaxing to do on a Sunday afternoon (no, naps don’t count)? Suncoast Concert Band is a local performance group featuring retired professional musicians and band directors alongside engineers, teachers and performers from various walks of life united by their love of concert music.

Air Supply

7 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

From $27

Call 953-3368.

Name a more iconic duo who’s performed for this long. Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock have been singing together for four decades with no end in sight, and now they’re bringing their act to Sarasota for a night of favorites such as “Lost in Love,” “Sweet Dreams,” “Goodbye” and more.

MONDAY

Jamie Bernstein Chat and Signing

5:30 p.m. at Bookstore1Sarasota, 12 S. Palm Ave.

Free

Call 365-7900.

If you call yourself a classical music fan and you don’t know the name Bernstein, you might need to reconsider your life. For Jamie Bernstein, growing up in the same house as iconic musician Leonard Bernstein shaped her life. Learn what it was like to be brought up by one of America’s most beloved composers and get a peek at her new book,”Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein.”

Piano Duo Anderson & Roe

7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$27 to $75

Call 225-6500.

Once you’ve been referred to as the “rockstars of the classical music world” (Miami Herald), what do you do next? Keep rocking. Greg Anderson and Elizabeth Joy Roe are partnering with Sarasota Concert Association to bring their one-of-a-kind piano performance to the Van Wezel, featuring pieces such as Brahms’ Sonata for Two Pianos, Opus 34b, their own “Hallelujah Variations” and more.

TUESDAY

‘An Improv to Murder’

7:30 p.m. at Powel Crosley Theater, One Seagate Drive 8374 N. Tamiami Trail

$25

Call 748-5875.

Cue the “Law and Order” dun dun. Scary meets hysterical in this spooky multi-story production by The Crosley Theater Players. See “Murder by Six Degrees of Murder,” “Murder by Death,” “Murder by Musicals” and more crime-solving tales all in one mysterious evening that might even offer an opportunity for audience participation. Runs through Jan. 27.

WEDNESDAY

‘A Doll’s House, Part 2’

8 p.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$29 to $90

Call 351-8000.

This Asolo Repertory Theatre play is for anyone who’s ever underestimated the extraordinary strength of women. At the end of Norwegian Playwright Henrik Ibsen's groundbreaking work “A Doll’s House,” lead Nora Helmer walked out on her marriage and family life. This play explores what happens next. After 15 years, Nora is a successful writer and all-around independent woman, but finds herself returning home to the one man who can help her get rid of a skeleton from her past. Runs through March 1.