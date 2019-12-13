This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Jan. 2

THURSDAY

Basile

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18-$21

Call 925-3869.

Yeah, Basile has one of those familiar faces. Or maybe that’s because he’s done more than 100 TV appearances. He’s got one of those voices too — several actually, from Bullwinkle to Jimmy the Greek. Come see him again while he’s being himself on stage.

DON'T MISS

Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert

Waltzing into 2020 with the Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert, which takes a trip back in time to evoke a golden age of Viennese music brimming with energy, merriment and romance. It’s a relaxing,

graceful show — the perfect close to the holidays.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiani Trail

Tickets: $44.45-$86.18

Info: Call 953-3368.

'Handle with Care'

8 p.m. at Florida Studio Theatre main stage, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

$29

Call 366-9000

Ayelet, a young Israeli woman, finds herself stranded in a Virginia motel room on Christmas Eve with Terrence, a bumbling but well-intentioned delivery man who doesn’t know any Hebrew at all. Terrance calls on his friend Josh, who remembers a few Hebrew phrases from his bar mitzvah 20 years ago, to serve as interpreter.

FRIDAY

‘Gruesome Playground Injuries’

7:30 p.m. at FSU Center for Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$32

Call 351-8000.

Doug and Kayleen have the definition of a painful relationship. They meet at the age of 8 in the school nurse’s office, then over the course of 30 years,they build a complex connection over a lifetime of injuries, both physical and emotional. Runs through Jan. 19.

Jazz at Two: Rodney Rojas Jazz

2 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church, 3975 Fruitville Road

$10-$20

Call 366-1552.

The Jazz Club of Sarasota presents Rodney Rojas and his 10-piece jazz ensemble, the New Profiles in Jazz. The group plays jazz standards, blues, bossa nova and music from the Great American Songbook.

OUR PICK

Bugs Bunny at the Symphony II

It won’t “be vewwy, vewwy quiet,” this wabbit season as the Sarasota Orchestra welcomes Bugs Bunny — on screen— along with Elmer Fudd, Daffy Duck, The Road Runner and many other characters from those classic Warner Bros. cartoons. The orchestra will provide the soundtrack to such classics as “Rabbit of Sevelle,” “Whats Opera, Doc?” and three-song set of love songs by Pepe LePew.

Where: Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 Tamiami Trail

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Tickets: From $37

Info: Call 953-3434.

SATURDAY

'Outlaws and Angels'

7:30 p.m. at Goldstein Cabaret, Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

$34-$39

Call 366-9000.

Country might not be everyone’s favorite music, and even within the genre, there’s outlaws. FST honors the outlaws of country — such as Hank Williams, Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash — and all the angels who loved them, including Tammy Wynette and Dolly Parton. This revue features favorite hits “I Walk the Line, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” “Desperado” and more. Runs through March 29.

Sarasota Visual Artists Studios Open Studio Series

10 a.m. at various SVAS studios

Free

Call 993-9391.

It’s time to get intimate … with local art. Sarasota Visual Artists Studios is a monthly open studio series created by a group of local artists who invite the public to visit their creative spaces. Watch these artists demonstrate their process up close and personal and see where the magic happens.

'Bright Star'

3 and 8 p.m. at FST’s Gompertz Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

From $29

Call 366-9000.

Edie Brickell and Steve Martin’s bluegrass musical is like a fairy tale where not every wish comes true. Set in North Carolina, the show touches on love, redemption and reconnection. Runs through Jan. 11.

Celebration Concert

5 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$40-$80

Call 955-4942.

Itzhak Perlman sets down his violin and picks up the baton to lead students of the Perlman Music Program in the traditional performance that marks the end of their annual winter residency in Sarasota.

SUNDAY

Musica Viva Children’s Concert: ‘Peter and The Wolf’

6 p.m. at St. Boniface Episcopal Church, 5615 Midnight Pass Road

Free

Call 349-5616.

It's pretty intense in some places, but we survived Sergei Prokofiev's tale when we were kids, and it's how many of us learned about classical instruments through this symphonic fairytale.

Payadora Tango Ensemble

7 p.m. at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

$20; members $18

Call 800-838-3006.

The Toronto-based contemporary chamber music ensemble will perform Argentinian/Uruguayan tango and folk music, as well as original compositions.

MONDAY

Anthony Dean Griffey

10:30 a.m. Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road

$10

Call 365-6404.

Sarasota Institue of Lifetime Learning’s popular Music Mondays series “Musical Conversations with Great Performers” opens its 2020 season with tenor Anthony Dean Griffey, who has captured critical acclaim on opera, concert and recital stages around the world. A winner of the Metropolitan Opera Auditions and former member of the Lindemann Young Artist Program, Griffey has appeared at the MET in roles as divergent as Britten’s Peter Grimes and Lenny in Floyd’s “Of Mice and Men.”

Opera Prologue: ‘La Bohème’

7:15 p.m. at Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave.

$20

Call 966-6351.

Ever wonder what kind of work goes into a professional opera production? This series of five talks presented by Sarasota Opera Guild offers fascinating insights into the nitty gritty of what makes these performances happen. This session will be about Puccini’s romantic portrayal of bohemian life.

Jazz at the Cabaret: Whitney James & La Lucha

7:30 p.m. at Court Cabaret, Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

$35-$39

Call 366-1552.

Whitney James will kick off the new Monday Night Jazz Series for the Sarasota Jazz Club with La Lucha, featuring Alejandro Arenas on bass, John O’Leary on piano and Mark Feinman on drums.

TUESDAY

‘The Book of Mormon’

7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$89-$142

Call 953-3368.

Hello! From the creators of South Park comes this religious satire musical, which follows two Mormon missionaries as they attempt to share their scriptures with the inhabitants of a remote Ugandan village. Runs through Jan. 12.

WEDNESDAY

The Orfeo Trio

10:30 a.m. at Selby Library, Geldbart Auditorium, 1331 First St.

Free

Call 861-1168.

The Orfeo Trio, presented by the Sarasota Music Archive, was formed in 2012 in Wichita, Kan., where it began its career as the official piano trio of Wichita State University College of Fine Arts, School of Music. The three members of the Orfeo Trio (pianist Julie Bees, cellist Leonid Shukaev and violinist Evgeny Zvonnikov) are active performers with considerable chamber music experience.

Agatha Christie’s ‘Murder on the Orient Express’

1:30 p.m. at Asolo Repertory Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$33-$104

Call 351-8000.

You’re in for a classic, locked room mystery. In this case, the room is a moving train, and there’s no way off. It’s a gleaming, luxury liner for the global elite. What could possibly go wrong? It might prove surprising, at least if you haven’t seen the movies. Runs through March 8.

European Grooves

5:30 p.m. at Holley Hall, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

From $42

Call 953-3434.

Take a seat, and keep the beat with Sarasota Orchestra as it performs great music from across the pond. On the classical side, the evening features rhapsodies and dances, as well as an excerpt from Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and a waltz by Strauss. Popular standards include music by The Beatles, James Bond through the years, “Chariots of Fire” and “William Tell Overture.”

‘Caroline, or Change’

7:30 p.m. at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, 1012 N. Orange Ave.

$45; students and military $20

Call 366-1505.

Race is the third-rail of American culture. Lyricist and playwright Tony Kushner and composer Jeanine Tesori fearlessly dance around it. This musical tells the story of a life in paralysis. Caroline, a black maid, is trapped in a dead-end job in a wealthy Southern household in the 1960s. But the year is 1963, and a change will surely come. Runs through Feb. 16.