This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Dec. 12

Thursday

Deck the Halls at Ca’ d’Zan

5 p.m. at The Ringling Museum, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$15

Call 359-5700.

Surround ourself in old-time elegance in John and Mable Ringling's home. The mansion’s first floor will be decorated for the holidays, including a 10-foot Christmas tree, to greet visitors on this self-guided tour.

Don't Miss

Son Luna y Jóvenes Zapateadores: ‘¡Vívelo!’

When: 11 a.m. Thursday

Where: Historic Asolo Theater, The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Blvd.

Tickets: $10-$35

Info: Call 360-7399.

Merging different rhythms and dance styles, such as folkloric dance, contemporary, Spanish dance, and African-inspired movements, dance troupe Jóvenes Zapatedores showcases the evolution of Son Jarocho roots to the music of Mexican ensemble Son Luna. Runs through Saturday.

‘Sounds of the Season’

7:30 p.m. at Holley Hall, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

From $40

Call 953-3434.

Guest conductor Michelle Merrill will make sure there are no Scrooges in the house by the time they leave this Sarasota Orchestra concert. This Great Escapes performance features everything from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” overture to everyone’s Christmas favorite, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Runs through Sunday.

‘Under The Streetlamp: Hip to the Holidays’

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$22-$72

Call 953-3368.

Rock to timeless hits from the ’50s through the ’70s, with those rock 'n' roll hits that never grow old from the Four Seasons and Roy Orbison to the Beach Boys and The Beatles to the Eagles and Stevie Wonder. Then groove along along with a mix of holiday favorites.

FRIDAY

Jazz at Two: Dick Hamilton Sextet

2 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church of Sarasota, 3975 Fruitville Road

$10-$20

Call 366-1552.

Jazz Club of Sarasota presents the latest installment of its weekly afternoon concert series with this show featuring arrangements and compositions by composer, arranger, orchestra leader and musician Dick Hamilton, who worked for 45 years as a studio musician in Los Angeles.

‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’

7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$42-$117

Call 953-3368.

Feel the Earth move under your feet — or is that what you call dancing? — in this musical revue that depicts the career of one of the music industry’s most prolific and successful songwriters. Runs through Sunday.

‘John Patti’s Calyp-soul Christmas’

7:30 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Arts 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$20-$25

Call 365-2494.

Season’s Greetin’s, mon! Put away those sleigh bells. Steel pan artist John Patti will combine the sounds and rhythms of the islands with jazz and soul music to create unforgettable versions of your Christmas favorites.

‘A Christmas Carol’

7:30 p.m. at Venice Theatre MainStage, 140 Tampa Ave. W, Venice

$15-$25

Call 488-1115.

Join Venice Theatre as it celebrates two decades of Christmases past in this 20th anniversary edition of its original musical adaptation of Dickens’ classic story that follows Ebenezer Scrooge (played by Brad Wages) as he reflects on his past and present so that e might possibly redeem his future. Runs through Dec. 21

‘Veil’

10 a.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church of Sarasota Lexow Wing Gallery, 3973 Fruitville Road

Free

371-4974

This collection of pieces by Jana Millstone is a thoughtful and moving exhibition of works about women’s rights that uses the veil as a metaphor for alternative vantage points. It focuses on women living under fundamentalist regimes, but the intent is to explore issues of enlightenment, tolerance and free will for all people.The exhibit will also include handmade jewelry by Gail Coppock incorporating fused glass, alligator vertebrae, fossils, and more.

‘Poem, Play and Novel: Three Readings’

4:30 p.m. at Hermitage Artist Retreat, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood

Free

Call 475-2098.

Bring blankets and chairs for this presentation on the beach by poet Greg Wrenn, playwright Sharyn Rothstein, and novelist Sugi Ganeshananthan. Wrenn, an avid diver, will give a reading from his eco memoir centered around the ocean. Rothstein, a playwright and television writer, will read from one of her many works. Ganeshananthan will read from her novel-in-progress, "Movement," which tracks a medic-turned-doctor during and after the Sri Lankan civil war. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.

SATURDAY

Atomic Holiday Bazaar

Noon at Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, 801 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets $5; children 12 and under free, Bay Front Room and street fair free

Call 539-9044.

It’s hard to define “cool,” but you know it when you see it, and with 225 vendors you’ll see it here at this two-day explosion of “Indie craft for the world’s delightful irregulars.” Come dressed to exprese your creatively kooky side and you'll fit right in. Through Sunday.

SUNDAY

'Happy Holidays’

3 p.m. at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3131 61st St.

$5

Call 907-0935.

Join the Suncoast Concert Band for a musical round of Christmas cheer.

‘A Christmas Carol: The Concert’

3 p.m. at Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way

Tickets $25-$30

Call 926-7677.

The Pops Orchestra presents the classic Dickens story like you’ve never heard it before, in a presentation that includes a range of musical styles, including classical, Broadway, blues and gospel.

Monday

Classical Guitarist Evan Taucher

7:30 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2256 Bahia Vista St.

Free

Call 260-3306.

This latest installment of Guitar Sarasota’s mini-concert and lecture series features award-winning classical guitarist Evan Taucher, who only took up classical guitar eight years ago and has already won numerous awards and accolades.

Tuesday

‘Handle with Care’

8 p.m. at Florida Studio Theatre main stage, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

$29

366-9000

Ayelet, a young Israeli woman, finds herself stranded in a Virginia motel room on Christmas Eve with Terrence, a bumbling but well-intentioned delivery man who doesn’t know any Hebrew at all. Terrance calls on his friend Josh, who remembers a few Hebrew phrases from his bar mitzvah 20 years ago, to serve as interpreter.

Wednesday

Brett Leake

7 p.m., McCurdy’s Comedy Theater, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$21

925-3869

Hailed by comedy luminaries including Jerry Seinfeld and Jay Leno as one of the great comedy writers of his generation, Leake’s act reflects on his day-to-day life living with MS. Through Sunday.

‘A Motown Christmas’

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$15-$75

Call 366-1505

Created, adapted and directed by Nate Jacobs, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s founder and artistic director, this holiday revue blends Christmas carols and soulful songs made famous by Motown icons such as Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and The Jackson 5.