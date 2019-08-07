This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Aug. 8

Thursday

Nik’s Pick: ‘Visions of Florida’ Opening Reception

Niki Butcher isn’t just Clyde Butcher’s wife. She’s a talented photographer with a completely different style than the renowned nature photographer to whom she’s married. (She also spells her name a pretty cool way.) Niki Butcher is known for hand-painting over all of her photos just as artists living before the invention of color photography did. Head to this reception to meet the artist, sip some refreshments, munch on hors d’oeuvres and experience her work depicting fading scenes of Old Florida.

If You Go

When: 5 p.m. Thursday

Where: Clyde Butcher Photography — St. Armands Gallery, 55 S. Boulevard of the Presidents

Tickets: Free admission

Info: Call 702-8818.

Mike McCarthy

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18

Call 925-3869.

Get ready to laugh until you cry. Often referred to as the “comedy barbarian,” Mike McCarthy is a high-energy comic who has made appearances on Showtime and Comedy Central. Runs through Sunday.

‘West Side Story’

7:30 p.m. at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton

$31

Call 748-5875.

“Something’s Coming” to Bradenton this weekend. Enjoy everyone’s favorite musical take on Romeo and Juliet told through a couple on either side of a heated gang rivalry in New York City’s Upper West Side. Runs through Aug. 25.

Friday

National Theatre Live: ‘Hamlet’

6:30 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$20; members $18

Call 360-7399.

To see or not to see — there is no question when it comes to this screening. Watch “Hamlet,” Shakespeare’s iconic play-within-a-play, performed by Benedict Cumberbatch and several other actors of the Royal National Theatre in London.

The Reflections: ‘The Best of The Bandstand’

7 p.m. at Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave. Building 5, Venice

$27-$56

Call 218-3779.

The Reflections, fittingly, have a lot to reflect on. The group’s 1964 hit “Just Like Romeo and Juliet” made it to the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s rhythm and blues chart and No. 6 on the pop chart in an era otherwise dominated by The Beatles and other bands of the British Invasion. Now you can hear the iconic sound of The Reflections yourself at this Venice concert, which boasts classics such as “Poor Man’s Son,” “Shabby Little Hut” and

“Like Columbus Did.”

Classic Movies at the Opera House: ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$12

Call 328-1300.

Grab your opera gloves, and head downtown to see Audrey Hepburn at her finest, darling. This unforgettable romantic comedy follows the story of a New York City socialite working as an escort who is looking for a wealthy older gentleman to marry when she finds herself falling for a young struggling writer.

Don’t Miss: ‘Harbor’

Ted and Kevin are living their best lives. The couple is wealthy, happy and far away from all their worries in the charming town of Sag Harbor. All of that changes, however, when Kevin’s pregnant sister appears on their doorstep with her 14-year-old daughter in tow. This hilarious and moving tale written by the author of Disney’s stage version of “Aladdin” explores the ever-evolving meaning of family. Runs through Aug. 25.

If You Go

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Cook Theatre, FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets: $28-$35

Info: Call 351-8000.

Saturday

Summer Sing: ‘Gloria’

9 a.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1031 S. Euclid Ave.

$10

Call 405-7322.

Join Musica Sacra of Sarasota in its second Summer Sing concert of the season. This casual performance features the choral masterwork “Gloria,” one of Vivaldi’s most beloved compositions.

Book Signings: Tim Walsh

11 a.m. at The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime, 821 Apricot Ave.

Free

Call 343-2712.

To be a good writer, you need to have a good story to tell. Tim Walsh is full of stories. As not only an author but also a speaker, game designer and filmmaker, Walsh has the life experience to prove the power of creativity and finding a passion that connects us to others. Come hear him speak about his third book, “Right Brain Red,” co-written with renowned entrepreneur Reyn Guyer.

‘Ethel Waters: His Eye is on the Sparrow’

2 p.m. at Keating Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

$29

Call 366-9000.

Prepare to be moved with this impactful musical biography following the life of performer Ethel Waters. This show celebrates the boundary-pushing singer and actress by tracing her life story, from being raised in poverty to gaining fame in Broadway and Hollywood — against all odds.

Sandy-Toes Stand-Up

7 p.m. at Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Building 5, Venice

From $21-$26

Call 218-3779.

Get ready to laugh with this sizzling Florida Comedy Network show. Hot performers including cruise comic Gid Pool and five more will join forces to help you get the best out of your weekend.

Sunday

HD at the Opera House: ‘La Gioconda’

1:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$20

Call 328-1300.

This opera, the most widely known by composer Amilcare Ponchielli, is also perhaps the most important work from the period between the height of Verdi and the birth of Verismo music. Set in 17th-century Venice, the piece follows Gioconda, a woman who loves her mother so much that when the woman vying for the same man saves her mother, Gioconda puts her romantic love aside to repay her rival.

Monday

‘Music to Move the Spirit’

7:30 p.m. at the SCF Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton

Free

Call 752-5351.

These are divisive times, but music continues to bring people together. This free concert offered by The Bradenton Summer Winds — a group composed of members of both the Manatee Community Concert Band and the SCF Symphonic Band — features music that celebrates the sacred texts of several religions.

Tuesday

Wine, Cheese and Chocolate

5 p.m. at Boca Sarasota, 19 S. Lemon Ave.

$25

Call 256-3565.

Truly, need we say anything more? Enjoy tastings of the Earth’s finest trio at this decadent monthly event.

Wednesday

Craft Beer & Yoga Wednesdays

7 p.m. at JDub’s Brewing Co. & Tap Room, 1215 Mango Ave.

Free admission

Call 955-2739.

This weekly free event features instructional yoga by Yoga Meg on the deck of the newly renovated JDub’s beer garden. Get your stretch on, and enjoy 10% off your tab after the session. Don’t forget to grab a punch card to earn rewards. Tips for the instructor are encouraged. Currywurst food truck will also be on-site.