This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Aug. 1

THURSDAY

2019 In Dialogue with Nature: ‘Glass in the Gardens’

10 a.m. at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave.

Free with $20 admission; members’ guests $10; children 4-17 $10; members and children 3 and under free

Call 366-5731.

Experience 3D art in Sarasota’s own living museum at this exhibit. See original work by glass blowers from St. Petersburg Hot Glass Workshop and Duncan McClellan Gallery, two organizations partnering with Selby Gardens for a botanically themed art glass show illustrating a variety of glassmaking techniques. Runs through Aug. 25.

‘Summer Circus Spectacular’

11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theater, The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$16; $12 for children 12 and under

Call 360-7399.

Prepare to be amazed by how close you’ll get to the action at this show. This intimate circus experience offers enough wow factor to pack a whole big top but enough intricacies that you’ll be glad to be watching it at The Ringling’s Historic Asolo Theater. Runs through Saturday.

Art After 5

5 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$15; children 6-17 $5; children 5 and under and members free

Call 359-5700.

Looking for an inexpensive date activity or night out with the squad? Explore The Ringling’s art exhibition galleries and the Circus Museum at a reduced rate at Art After 5. Tickets required.

Don’t Miss: Cards Against Humanity Night

don't miss

It’s not called “a horrible game for horrible people” for nothing. Get a group of dark comedy enthusiasts together, and head to Escape Reality for this new weekly game night. Cards Against Humanity is basically an R-rated version of Apples to Apples, in which players complete fill-in-the-blank statements using not-safe-for-work words or phrases. Enjoy $3 White Claws, and compete for a special prize to be announced the night of.

If You Go

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Escape Reality Sarasota, 1900 Main St., Suite 104

Tickets: Free admission

Info: Call 444-6766.

April Macie

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

From $18

Call 925-3869.

Stressed? Finish your week with some good laughs at this stand-up show starring April Macie, an NBC “Last Comic Standing” finalist and a regular guest on “The Howard Stern Show.” Runs through Sunday.

FRIDAY

‘INTRO, pt. 2’

11 a.m. at GAZE Modern, 340 Central Ave.

Free admission

Call 400-0598.

Be their guest at part two of this inaugural invitational exhibit. The Gaze Modern team searched high and low to find the next local artists to feature in the gallery. The result is a mix of artistic mediums combined to form an exhibit focusing on the importance of experimental work. Runs through Aug. 24, and the gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

‘My Son Pinocchio Jr.’

7 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$15

Call 365-2494.

See Sarasota’s emerging actors in action at this Players Summer Camp performance. Students produced this Disney show in four weeks — all with the help of professional voice, acting and dance instructors who helped the kids hone their skills in musical theater, memorization, teamwork and communication.

‘The Cottage’

8 p.m. at Gompertz Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

$39

Call 366-9000.

Like most juicy stories, this one starts with a confession: Sylvia Van Kipness has been having a love affair, and it’s time to tell her husband. This and several other events unfold in a quaint little British cottage by the sea in 1923, where the occupants are two oversexed, uppercrust couples. This story of love, lust and betrayal is dramatic, but it’ll also keep audiences laughing. Runs through Aug. 18.

SATURDAY

Nik’s Pick ‘Urinetown’

This comedic musical confronts the global water shortage while satirizing left-wing allegories of the 1930s. It’s a tale of greed, love and revolution following a dystopian town where free urination is a crime. What could go wrong? Runs through Aug. 11.

If You Go

When: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: MainStage, Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice

Tickets: $25; college students $15; kids $12

Info: Call 488-1115.

FST Improv Presents ‘Comedy Lottery’

7:30 p.m. at Bowne’s Lab Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

$12-$15

Call 366-9000.

Sick of sitting in a theater and watching action happen without any audience connection? What if you could be part of it? Before this last Comedy Lottery show of the year, 12 lucky audience members will choose an improv game out of a bucket of more than 50 games. The result is a short-form improv show made up of scenes, songs and sketches derived from those 12 chosen games. Runs through Sept. 21.

MONDAY

The Players New Play Festival

7:30 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Arts

$10

Call 365-2494.

In need of a unique theater experience? Every year, The Players Centre for Performing Arts asks writers to submit never-before-performed plays to its new play competition. Five works are chosen to be performed for the public in readers-style theater, and a talk-back follows the show to offer constructive criticism. Come, and help pick the winning play, which will be produced next season. Runs through Aug. 9.

TUESDAY

‘Rob Shanahan, Rock Photographer to the Stars’ Exhibit

11 a.m. at Stakenborg-Greenberg Fine Art, 1545 Main St.

Free

Call 487-8001.

Rob Shanahan knows rock ‘n’ roll up close and personal. As a musical artist photographer for icons such as Ringo Starr, the Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney, this guy’s got some stories to tell. Enjoy this exhibition of his photos on display until Sept. 30. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

California Wine Tasting

5 p.m. at 1812 Osprey A Neighborhood Bistro, 1812 S. Osprey Ave.

$20

Call 954-5400.

Take your taste buds on a trip to the West Coast at this intimate wine tasting. Sip wines from all over the Golden State, and nibble on tapas while meeting other wine aficionados. This casual evening event is great for date night, girls’ night out (or guys’ — wine doesn’t discriminate) or other special occasions.

Open Mic Night

9 p.m. at The Mable, 2831 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 487-7373.

Every Tuesday night is open mic night at the iconic local-haunt-turned-new-hangout, and with Pantheon hosting, it’s bound to be a fun night. Interested singers, songwriters, rappers, spoken word poets, comedians and performers of all sorts are welcome.

WEDNESDAY

‘Summer Showcase’

11 a.m. Dabbert Gallery, 46 S. Palm Ave.

Free

Call 955-1315.

There are few ways to better escape the sizzling heat of summer than a trip to a cool, creative art gallery. Head to Dabbert to enjoy a group show of diverse, award-winning artists from across the U.S. — California, New York, Wisconsin, Missouri and Florida — and all the way across the ocean in Australia. Nine of Sarasota’s best artists will also be showcasing work to get your local fix. Runs through Sept. 30, and gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

‘Scorch’

8 p.m. at Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St.

$30; under 40 $20; students $5

Call 321-1397.

This one-person play starring FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training student Amber McNew follows Kes, a young person questioning the concepts of identity, sexuality and gender. After falling in love for the first time online, Kes is accused of criminal conduct — the play is inspired by real cases of gender “fraud” — which forces the teen through a journey of self-exploration. Runs through Aug. 25.