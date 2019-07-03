This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, July 4

THURSDAY

‘Rob Shanahan, Rock Photographer to the Stars’ Exhibit

11 a.m. at Stakenborg-Greenberg Fine Art, 1545 Main St.

Free admission

Call 487-8001.

Rob Shanahan knows rock ‘n’ roll up close and personal. As a musical artist photographer for icons such as Ringo Starr, the Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney, this guy’s got some stories to tell. Enjoy this exhibition of his photos on display until Sept. 30. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

‘Summer Showcase’

11 a.m. Dabbert Gallery, 46 S. Palm Ave.

Free admission

Call 955-1315.

There are few ways to better escape the sizzling heat of summer than a trip to a cool, creative art gallery. Head to Dabbert to enjoy a group show of diverse, award-winning artists from the U.S. — California, New York,

Wisconsin, Missouri and Florida — and all the way across the ocean in Australia. Nine of Sarasota’s best artists will also be showcasing work to get your local fix, too. Runs through Sept. 30, and gallery hours are 11 a.m. to

5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

‘Sounds of Independence’

4 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$5-$45

Call 387-4900.

Celebrate the Fourth of July with the local premiere of composer Jerry Bilik’s “Independence” at this annual concert. Choral Artists of Sarasota joins forces with Sarasota Concert Band and spoken word poet Cedric Hameed to fill patrons with patriotism through this uplifting holiday music experience inspired by the spirit of America.

Not Quite Friday 5K

6 p.m. at JDub’s Brewing Co. & Tap Room, 1215 Mango Ave.

Free

Call 955-2739.

JDub’s Brewing Co. invites local runners and beer lovers to this weekly 5K run around Ed Smith Stadium and neighboring communities. Runners receive 10% off all beer after the run, free water and towels at the finish line and a punch card for free prizes after runs 10, 25 and 50.

FRIDAY

‘Part 1: INTRO: Annual Summer Invitational Group Exhibit’

11 a.m. at Gaze Modern, 340 Central Ave.

Free

Call 400-0598.

Be their guest at this inaugural invitational exhibit. The Gaze Modern team searched the local arts scene high and low to find the next artists to feature in the gallery. The result is a mix of artistic mediums that combine to form an exhibit focusing on the importance of experimental work. Runs through July 20, and the gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Carl Rimi

6:30 and 8:50 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18

Call 925-3869.

If you can capture the attention of travelers aboard a cruise with endless entertainment options, chances are you can maintain the interest of a more intimate comedy club crowd. But comic Carl Rimi, a frequent Carnival Cruise Line performer, does more than that. Carnival representatives said they admire his dedication to his craft, and his focus on observational humor is a common fan favorite. Runs through Sunday.

SATURDAY

History in the Park: Dr. C. B. Wilson House Open House

10 a.m. at Urfer Family Park, 4000 Honore Ave.

Free

Call 861-5000.

This one’s for all the history nerds out there. This summer, head to Urfer Family Park to take a self-guided tour through the historic Dr. C. B. Wilson House. You’ll learn the story not only behind the house but also behind the family who grew up there and their role in the history of Sarasota County. Volunteer docents are available to guide you and answer your questions. Runs Saturdays through July 27.

Evelyn McCorristin Peters’ ‘Impressions from the Road’

11 a.m. at Art Uptown Gallery, 1367 Main St.

Free

Call 955-5409.

There’s nothing like a good trip to get you inspired, and that’s exactly what happened after artist Evelyn McCorristin Peters hit the road recently. This exhibit will reflect what the painter learned from her most recent stops around the U.S., with the intention to motivate viewers to push their preconceived notions aside to go see different areas of our country for themselves. Runs through July 27, and the gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

‘Four Memorable Women’

Noon at Phillippi Estate Park, 5500 S. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 316-1309.

Sarasota wasn’t just built by renowned male architects and smart businessmen. The city’s history was largely shaped by intelligent women, four of whom are being spotlighted for the first time together in this special exhibit. Honor the legacies of Nettie Keith, Bertha Palmer, Mable Ringling and Marie Selby by taking a look at their roles in Sarasota’s development, the history of the periods in which they lived and the forces affecting their lives.

Nik’s Pick: ‘When X Meets Y: American Revolution’

All it takes for the cast of FST Improv’s “When X Meets Y” is one location and three notes on a keyboard to create a wacky, imaginative story of love. Love in the age of the American Revolution, that is. Cast members take on the character of colonists, “Hamilton”-style, trying to fight the British while falling in love at the same time.

If You Go

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bowne’s Lab Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

Tickets: $12-$15

Info: Call 366-9000.

SUNDAY

‘My Florida Birds’

11 a.m. at Made in Italy, 117 W. Venice Ave., Venice

Free admission

Call 356-9641.

Come fly away with this visual arts show that gives viewers a new perspective on Florida wildlife. Painter and mosaic artist Patricia Rockwood is exhibiting a series of bird-centric acrylic paintings at Made in Italy restaurant, one of the satellite galleries of the Venice Art Center. She says this show is about showcasing both her love of birds and her deep sadness for their steady decline. Runs through Sept. 30. Gallery is open 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

‘Ethel Waters: His Eye is on the Sparrow’

7 p.m. at Keating Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

$29-$36

Call 366-9000.

Prepare to be moved with this impactful musical biography following the life of performer Ethel Waters. This show celebrates the boundary-pushing singer and actress by tracing her life story from being raised in poverty to gaining fame in Broadway and Hollywood — against all odds. Enjoy hits including “Stormy Weather,” “Sweet Georgia Brown,” “This Joint is Jumpin’” and more. Runs through Aug. 4.

MONDAY

Art and a Movie: ‘Interpolations’

1:30 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$5, free for members

Call 358-3180.

Paintings, sculpture and mixed media aren’t the only types of visual arts The Ringling boasts. The museum’s new summer film series dives into the world of art on the big screen, and this week’s movie, “Käthe Kollwitz: Images of a Life,” highlights one of the female artists featured in the exhibit “Interpolations: Artworks from The Ringling and Monda Collections.” Attendees can also use the event to enjoy Free Mondays at the Museum of Art and view the “Interpolations” exhibit before or after the film.

Chuck Redd and La Lucha

7:30 p.m. at Court Cabaret, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

$35-$39

Call 366-1552.

March to the beat of your own drum, and head to Florida Studio Theatre for the next Monday Night Jazz Cabaret performance. Jazz Club of Sarasota’s summer series continues with drums and vibraphone artist Chuck Redd, who began recording and touring when he joined the Charlie Byrd Trio at the age of 21. Audiences will also enjoy the sounds of Tampa Bay-based trio La Lucha, made up of Alejandro Arenas, bass; John O’Leary, piano; and Mark Feinman, drums. Tap your toes to Latin-inspired rhythms, jazz standards and fresh takes on pop songs at this lively concert.

Karaoke Monday

9 p.m. at The Beach Club, 5151 Ocean Blvd.

Free admission

Call 349-6311.

Every Monday night is karaoke night at Beach Club, and with Emcee Dallas behind the mic and The Reverend DJ Lalo offering a plethora of songs for your most Snapchat-able performance, there’s fun in store. Singers get a free mixed shot after their first song. Service industry employees also get 50% off all drinks.

TUESDAY

Don’t Miss: Evening Art: 'A Creative Life’

Get your art on in this after-hours exhibit experience open until 7 p.m.

July 9 and Aug. 13. Nibble on some cheese, and sip wine while you enjoy work by watercolor artist Barbara Gerhardt, who studied at the Art Institute in Chicago and was honored by the city of Chicago for her work. This 47-year resident of Sarasota has seen the city’s drastic changes over the years, and the loss of natural habitat inspired her to create an art show that shows the beauty of the environment around us. All proceeds from her paintings will be donated to the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast. Exhibit runs through Aug. 29.

If You Go

When: 9 a.m. Tuesday

Where: Burrows-Matson House at Bay Preserve, 400 Palmetto Ave., Osprey

Tickets: Free, but RSVP

Info: Call 918-2100.

WEDNESDAY

The Influence of Singing and the Human Voice on Piano Playing

10:30 a.m. at Geldbart Auditorium, Selby Public Library, 1331 First St.

Free

Call 861-1168.

Liven up your day with Sarasota Music Archive’s summer lecture series, “The Art of Playing the Piano: Four Piano Professionals Discuss Approaches to Piano Playing.” This week’s lecture will be given by Tom Purviance, adjunct faculty at State College of Florida.

‘SHOUT! The MOD Musical’

7:30 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$18

Call 365-2494.

This musical will have you belting out ’60s hits at the top of your lungs. Enjoy dazzling costumes and infectious beats that are sure to take you back to the 1960s with classics such as “To Sir with Love,” “Downtown” and “Son of a Preacher Man.” Runs through July 21.

Original Showcase by Moxie Productions

9:30 p.m. at The Gator Club, 1490 Main St.

Free

Call 228-4872.

Let’s face it, the Sarasota music scene has a long way to go, but local music pioneer Shannon Fortner (lead vocalist for MeteorEYES) started Moxie Productions SRQ to get it on track. This monthly showcase highlights original music by regional or touring bands every second Wednesday of the month, and this month features MeteorEYES, Moxie Moxie and a third band that’s yet to be announced.