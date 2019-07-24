This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, July 25

THURSDAY

2019 In Dialogue with Nature: ‘Glass in the Gardens’

10 a.m. at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave.

Free with $20 admission; members’ guests $10; children 4-17 $10; members and children 3

and under free

Call 366-5731.

Experience 3D art in Sarasota’s own living museum. This show features original work by St. Petersburg Hot Glass Workshop and the Duncan McClellan Gallery artists partnering with Selby Gardens for a botanically themed art glass show illustrating a variety of glassmaking techniques.

FRIDAY

Sunset Kayak Trip

6 p.m. on Little Sarasota Bay (call for exact location)

$25; members $20

Call 966-7308.

Take an evening to immerse yourself in nature and to see the birds and fish inhabiting our area. The American Littoral Society is hosting this group kayak trip along Little Sarasota Bay as an educational and relaxing experience. All equipment is included in the registration cost, and kayakers will take a break during the two-and-a-half-hour trip at Palmer Point Beach.

Nik’s Pick: ‘3 for 3’ Opening Reception

Good things often come in threes, and this pop-up art show is no exception. Artist Vicki Chelf had the idea to liven things up with a three-woman exhibit for three days. Fellow artists Janet Mishner and Nancy Guth join Chelf for the show, which encouraged 530 Burns Gallery to have its own pop-up with resident artist Linda Richichi (who will paint in the gallery the whole weekend). Additionally, other Burns Court businesses, such as McCormack & Co. and the Antique Clock Emporium, will stay open late for the event. Opening night will feature live music, refreshments and the chance to mingle with the artists.

If You Go

When: Reception is 6 p.m. Friday, and show runs through Sunday

Where: Sarasota Trading Co., 522 S. Pineapple Ave.

Tickets: Free admission

Info: Call 953-7776.

Josh Blue

6:30 and 8:50 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$25

Call 925-3869.

End your work week with a good laugh. After performing on Comedy Central, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “Live with Regis and Kelly” and “Comics Unleashed,” comic Josh Blue brings his self-deprecating humor to McCurdy’s through Sunday.

‘In the Round’

7 p.m. at Sarasota Contemporary Dance Home Studio, 1400 Boulevard of the Arts, Suite 300

$20

Call 260-8485.

Experience dance up close and personal at this intimate Sarasota Contemporary Dance performance. SCD company members and summer intensive participants will perform new, original works by four emerging contemporary choreographers picked by the SCD artistic staff at the company’s summer dance intensive. Runs through Saturday.

Don’t Miss: Sarasota Ballet Summer Intensive Showcase

See 86 students from 19 states and five countries at this international showcase. The Sarasota Ballet’s International Intensive, a pre-professional summer course for emerging ballet dancers, ends with a grand performance featuring both contemporary works and excerpts from classical ballets, such as “Swan Lake,” “Giselle,” “The Sleeping Beauty” and “Don Quixote.”

If You Go

When: 7 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets: $15-$25; children $10

Info: Call 359-0099.

Classic Movies at the Opera House: ‘Rear Window’

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$12

Call 328-1300.

Celebrate one of legendary director Alfred Hitchcock’s best films at this special screening. The 1954 hit follows a magazine photographer who, after breaking his leg on the job, is confined to his New York apartment to recover. He decides to pass the time spying on his neighbors, which seems like the ideal source of entertainment until he witnesses a potential murder.

‘Urinetown’

7:30 p.m. at MainStage, Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice

$25; college students $15; kids $12

Call 488-1115.

Who wouldn’t enjoy a comedic musical that confronts the global water shortage while satirizing left wing allegories of the 1930s? This tale of greed, love and revolution follows a dystopian town where free urination is a crime. What could go wrong with that? Runs through Aug. 11.

SATURDAY

3rd Annual Inspirational Concert & Hymn Sing

2 p.m. at The Tabernacle Church, 4141 Desoto Road

$15

Call 923-2013.

Looking for some quality family fun? Check out this performance by the Ditchfield Family Singers, one of Sarasota County’s most beloved vocal groups. This extended family of talented performers will offer an uplifting afternoon of gospel songs and hymns at this joyful concert — they will even invite you to sing along during some classics!

‘SARTQ: 600°’ Opening Reception

7 p.m. at 600 Central Ave.

Free admission

Email [email protected].

Art, music and food — the perfect ingredients for a lively summer event in the Rosemary District. Take a look at the latest exhibit by members of SARTQ, an artist collective founded in early 2008 by local creatives Tim Jaeger and Joseph Arnegger.

The All-American Boys Chorus

7 p.m. at Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Building 5, Venice

From $20-$30

Call 218-3779.

For more than 40 years, this group of young boys has been crossing the country as America’s premier young professional chorus. Now, the current ensemble of 105 Southern California boys between 8 and 15 are coming to Venice for the first time. This performance is a celebration of America through song featuring everything from “America the Beautiful” to a Beach Boys medley.

MONDAY

Jeremy Carter Quartet

7:30 p.m. at Court Cabaret, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

$36-$39

Call 366-9000.

March to the beat of your own drum by heading to this FST Monday Night Jazz Cabaret performance. Jazz Club of Sarasota’s summer series continues with the Jeremy Carter Quartet, a St. Petersburg-based contemporary jazz group that wowed audiences at the 2019 Sarasota Jazz Festival. The group is headlined by Jeremy Carter, who is known as a lyrical and soulful saxophone player.

TUESDAY

‘Summer Circus Spectacular’

11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theater, The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$16; $12 for children 12 and under

Call 360-7399.

Prepare to be amazed by how close you’ll get to the action at this show. This intimate circus experience offers enough wow factor to pack a whole big top but enough intricacies that you’ll be glad to be watching it at The Ringling’s Historic Asolo Theater. Runs through Aug. 3.

The Swingaroos: ‘Hollywood Serenade’

7:30 p.m. at Court Cabaret, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

$34

Call 366-9000.

If the music of the swing era ever truly comes back into style, The Swingaroos will be behind it. This lively sextet is returning to Florida Studio Theatre with a brand-new production, and this time the show serves as a musical tribute to the glory days of Tinseltown. Runs through Aug. 30.