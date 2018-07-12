Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota announces its 2018-2019 season

The group’s 23rd season will feature highlights such as Metropolitan Opera Orchestra Principal Harpist Emmanuel Ceysson and the return of ‘Piano Grand.’
Pull out the calendar, because it’s that time again. Time to learn what world-class musicians will grace Sarasota stages for the upcoming 2018-2018 Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota season.
The organization’s purpose is to offer world-class musical experiences in a diverse range of genres, and that includes local, national and international musicians. This upcoming season, “With Eyes to the Future,” will include a dynamic group of both established and emerging classical, jazz and pops artists.
“As we plan for our milestone 25th anniversary and seasons beyond, our aim is to keep pace with the expectations of present and future audiences by continuing to offer a wide range of the unique and high-quality performances that have become our hallmark,” John Fischer, managing director of the series, said in a release.
Artistic Director Joseph Holt said in a release that he’s most excited for the return of favorites such as “Piano Grand,” — which will feature double the number of musicians this year — the Nunziata twins and baritone John Brancy. But he’s also thrilled to bring new artists and new interpretations of classics to the Sarasota stage.
“Where else can you experience a world-renowned castanet artist, the principal harpist of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, the zany yet incredibly virtuosic antics of the Melodica Men, and a world-class pianist who combines animated film with his own critically acclaimed transcription of Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite?,” Holt says of the series in the release. “Add to that mix some Russian folk music and dance, an award-winning barbershop quartet and big band jazz played by some of the best musical performers from our community and around the globe, and you’ve got something for everyone!”
Holt also noted in the release that Artist Series Concerts will continue to collaborate with the Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning (SILL) to feature local musicians from Sarasota Orchestra, Sarasota Opera Orchestra and Choral Artists of Sarasota.
Classical Recitals
“Armistice: The Journey Home”
Featuring: John Brancy, baritone, and Peter Dugan, piano
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 and 3 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road
“Classical Holiday Brass”
Featuring: Seraph Brass Quintet
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 and 3 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road
“Images: Who Stole the Mona Lisa?”
Featuring: Alexandre Moutouzkine, piano, and Edward Alley, narrator
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12 and 3 p.m. Jan. 13
Where: Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road
“Principal Harp”
Featuring: Emmanuel Ceysson, principal harpist of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2
Where: Holley Hall / Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 N. Tamiami Trail
“Classical Trios”
Featuring: The Goldstein/Peled/Fiterstein Trio
When: 7:30 p.m. April 6 and 3 p.m. April 7
Where: Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road
“An Afternoon of Operetta”
When: 4 p.m. May 12
Where: Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.
Pops and Special Performances
“Piano Grand III”
When: 4 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.
“Soundtrack: The Music of Our Lives!”
Featuring: Will and Anthony Nunziata
When: 4 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.
“Forbidden Broadway”
When: 3 p.m. Jan. 27
Where: Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice
“Celebrating Bernstein’s World”
Featuring: Richard Stoltzman, clarinet, and Peter John Stoltzman, piano
When: 7:30 p.m. March 9 and 3 p.m. March 10
Where: Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road
Stan Kenton All-Star Big Band
Where: 3 p.m. March 17
Where: Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice
Lunch and Listen: Sarasota
One-hour concerts start at 11 a.m. followed by lunch at 12:15 p.m. at Michael’s On East Ballroom, 1212 East Ave. S.
“¡OLÉ! Popular Latin and Spanish Music”
Featuring: Carmen de Vicente, castanets; Erol Ozsever, guitar and Joseph Holt, piano
When: Nov. 6
Brahms B Major Piano Trio
Featuring: Daniel Jordan, violin; Natalie Helm, cello and Joseph Holt, piano
When: Jan. 24
Russian Folk Music and Dance
Featuring: Elena Karokhina, balalaika and Mikhail Smirnov, balalaika, contrabass, gusli and garmoshka
When: Feb. 28
“Mallets and Forethought”
Featuring: George Nickson, marimba
When: March 21
Lunch and Listen: Venice
One-hour concerts begin at 11 a.m., followed by lunch at 12:15 p.m. at Plantation Golf and Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice.
Melodica Men
Featuring: Joe Buono and Tristan Clarke
When: Feb. 19
“My Three Sons”
Featuring: Stephen Ditchfield with sons David, Michael and Nate Ditchfield
When: 7:30 p.m. March 7
*Note: this is an evening concert with dinner served at 6 p.m. followed by the performance at 7:30 p.m.
“Piano Pizzazz Meets Fiddle Finesse”
Featuring: Brian Gurl, piano and vocals, and Carlann Evans, violin
When: March 26
Soirée Series
Sunday afternoons at 3 p.m. and Monday evenings at 7:30 p.m. at the Fischer/Weisenborne residence. Call for more information and address.
Artist Series Concerts National Vocal Competition Winner
Featuring: Daniel Noyola, baritone, with Joseph Holt, piano
When: Sept. 16 and 17
“The Singing Harp”
Featuring: Giuseppina Ciarla, principal harpist of the Sarasota Opera Orchestra
When: Oct. 21 and 22
“Gershwin and Chopin”
Featuring: Chopin Project artist Igor Lovchinsky
When: April 21 and 22
Tickets for Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota’s 2018-2019 season are available now by mail and by phone. Tickets will be available online starting July 15. Visit www.ArtistSeriesConcerts.org for the full schedule and season order forms. For more information, call 306-1202.