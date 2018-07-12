Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota announces its 2018-2019 season

Pull out the calendar, because it’s that time again. Time to learn what world-class musicians will grace Sarasota stages for the upcoming 2018-2018 Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota season.

The organization’s purpose is to offer world-class musical experiences in a diverse range of genres, and that includes local, national and international musicians. This upcoming season, “With Eyes to the Future,” will include a dynamic group of both established and emerging classical, jazz and pops artists.

“As we plan for our milestone 25th anniversary and seasons beyond, our aim is to keep pace with the expectations of present and future audiences by continuing to offer a wide range of the unique and high-quality performances that have become our hallmark,” John Fischer, managing director of the series, said in a release.

Artistic Director Joseph Holt said in a release that he’s most excited for the return of favorites such as “Piano Grand,” — which will feature double the number of musicians this year — the Nunziata twins and baritone John Brancy. But he’s also thrilled to bring new artists and new interpretations of classics to the Sarasota stage.

"Piano Grand" returns Oct. 6. Photo by Barbara Banks

“Where else can you experience a world-renowned castanet artist, the principal harpist of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, the zany yet incredibly virtuosic antics of the Melodica Men, and a world-class pianist who combines animated film with his own critically acclaimed transcription of Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite?,” Holt says of the series in the release. “Add to that mix some Russian folk music and dance, an award-winning barbershop quartet and big band jazz played by some of the best musical performers from our community and around the globe, and you’ve got something for everyone!”

Holt also noted in the release that Artist Series Concerts will continue to collaborate with the Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning (SILL) to feature local musicians from Sarasota Orchestra, Sarasota Opera Orchestra and Choral Artists of Sarasota.

Classical Recitals

“Armistice: The Journey Home”

Featuring: John Brancy, baritone, and Peter Dugan, piano

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 and 3 p.m. Nov. 4

Where: Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road

“Classical Holiday Brass”

Featuring: Seraph Brass Quintet

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 and 3 p.m. Dec. 16

Where: Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road

“Classical Holiday Brass” features Seraph Brass Dec. 15 and 16. Courtesy photo

“Images: Who Stole the Mona Lisa?”

Featuring: Alexandre Moutouzkine, piano, and Edward Alley, narrator

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12 and 3 p.m. Jan. 13

Where: Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road

“Principal Harp”

Featuring: Emmanuel Ceysson, principal harpist of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2

Where: Holley Hall / Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

“Classical Trios”

Featuring: The Goldstein/Peled/Fiterstein Trio

When: 7:30 p.m. April 6 and 3 p.m. April 7

Where: Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road

“Classical Trios” features The Goldstein/Peled/Fiterstein Trio April 6 and 7. Courtesy photo

“An Afternoon of Operetta”

When: 4 p.m. May 12

Where: Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

Pops and Special Performances

“Piano Grand III”

When: 4 p.m. Oct. 6

Where: Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

“Soundtrack: The Music of Our Lives!”

Featuring: Will and Anthony Nunziata

When: 4 p.m. Dec. 2

Where: Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

“Forbidden Broadway”

When: 3 p.m. Jan. 27

Where: Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice

“Celebrating Bernstein’s World”

“Celebrating Bernstein’s World” features Richard Stoltzman on March 9 and 10. Photo by Lisa Marie Mazzuco

Featuring: Richard Stoltzman, clarinet, and Peter John Stoltzman, piano

When: 7:30 p.m. March 9 and 3 p.m. March 10

Where: Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road

Stan Kenton All-Star Big Band

Where: 3 p.m. March 17

Where: Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice

Lunch and Listen: Sarasota

One-hour concerts start at 11 a.m. followed by lunch at 12:15 p.m. at Michael’s On East Ballroom, 1212 East Ave. S.

“¡OLÉ! Popular Latin and Spanish Music”

Featuring: Carmen de Vicente, castanets; Erol Ozsever, guitar and Joseph Holt, piano

When: Nov. 6

Brahms B Major Piano Trio

Featuring: Daniel Jordan, violin; Natalie Helm, cello and Joseph Holt, piano

When: Jan. 24

Russian Folk Music and Dance

Featuring: Elena Karokhina, balalaika and Mikhail Smirnov, balalaika, contrabass, gusli and garmoshka

When: Feb. 28

“Mallets and Forethought”

Featuring: George Nickson, marimba

When: March 21

Lunch and Listen: Venice

One-hour concerts begin at 11 a.m., followed by lunch at 12:15 p.m. at Plantation Golf and Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice.

Melodica Men

Featuring: Joe Buono and Tristan Clarke

When: Feb. 19

“My Three Sons”

Featuring: Stephen Ditchfield with sons David, Michael and Nate Ditchfield

When: 7:30 p.m. March 7

*Note: this is an evening concert with dinner served at 6 p.m. followed by the performance at 7:30 p.m.

“Piano Pizzazz Meets Fiddle Finesse”

Featuring: Brian Gurl, piano and vocals, and Carlann Evans, violin

When: March 26

Soirée Series

Sunday afternoons at 3 p.m. and Monday evenings at 7:30 p.m. at the Fischer/Weisenborne residence. Call for more information and address.

Artist Series Concerts National Vocal Competition Winner

Featuring: Daniel Noyola, baritone, with Joseph Holt, piano

When: Sept. 16 and 17

“The Singing Harp”

Featuring: Giuseppina Ciarla, principal harpist of the Sarasota Opera Orchestra

When: Oct. 21 and 22

“Gershwin and Chopin”

Featuring: Chopin Project artist Igor Lovchinsky

When: April 21 and 22

Tickets for Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota’s 2018-2019 season are available now by mail and by phone. Tickets will be available online starting July 15. Visit www.ArtistSeriesConcerts.org for the full schedule and season order forms. For more information, call 306-1202.