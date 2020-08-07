Artist at work in Lakewood Ranch

Artist at work

Lakewood Ranch 7-year-old Georgios Amanatadis picked up his brush, dipped it into a light brown paint and went to work creating a ceramic squirrel at Arts A Blaze Aug. 7.

He was diligent in his strokes as his grandmother, Bonnie Dowd, watched. He chose the squirrel because it was cute and had several details to it.

The budding painter was practicing for a possible future as an artist.

"I like it because there's a lot of things you can do," he said.

Jim Almeter. Photo by Pam Eubanks.

History drives estate sale

Braden Oaks' Jim Almeter knows how to get some attention when having an estate sale. Along with fabric, old tools and an assortment of other items, Almater put up for sale his three-door 1922 Model T, which he has used to tour the country.

This vehicle, which he bought five years ago, is his newest. The others — a 1929 Ford Model A Sport Coupe and a 1914 Model T — he plans to keep.