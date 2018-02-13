 Skip to main content
Sports
Sarasota Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 10 hours ago

Sarasota High 5 Moments: 02.15.18

Share
Sarasota High 5 Moments: 02.15.18
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

1 —Former Booker High wide receiver Artie Henry III signed with Marshall University on Feb. 7. Henry played at San Diego Mesa College after graduating from Booker in 2015.

2 — Cardinal Mooney boys basketball senior Dante Pascarella scored 21 points on Feb. 9 in the Cougars’ 56-47 win against host Sarasota High.

3 — Cardinal Mooney girls soccer senior Katrina Winkler had two goals and two assists on Feb. 6 in the Cougars' 4-1 regional quarterfinal win against visiting Oasis High from Cape Coral. 

4 — Sarasota High girls basketball sophomore Julia Dobbert sank the game-winning shot with three seconds remaining on Feb. 7 in the Sailors’ 50-49 district title victory against host Lakewood Ranch High.

5 — Cardinal Mooney High boys soccer senior Brandon Boynes had a goal and an assist on Feb. 7 in the Cougars' 4-0 regional quarterfinal win against visiting Clewiston High.

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Kanye West. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement