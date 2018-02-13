Sarasota High 5 Moments: 02.15.18

1 —Former Booker High wide receiver Artie Henry III signed with Marshall University on Feb. 7. Henry played at San Diego Mesa College after graduating from Booker in 2015.

2 — Cardinal Mooney boys basketball senior Dante Pascarella scored 21 points on Feb. 9 in the Cougars’ 56-47 win against host Sarasota High.

3 — Cardinal Mooney girls soccer senior Katrina Winkler had two goals and two assists on Feb. 6 in the Cougars' 4-1 regional quarterfinal win against visiting Oasis High from Cape Coral.

4 — Sarasota High girls basketball sophomore Julia Dobbert sank the game-winning shot with three seconds remaining on Feb. 7 in the Sailors’ 50-49 district title victory against host Lakewood Ranch High.

5 — Cardinal Mooney High boys soccer senior Brandon Boynes had a goal and an assist on Feb. 7 in the Cougars' 4-0 regional quarterfinal win against visiting Clewiston High.