A man armed with a handgun fired a shot Sunday night at the Long John Silver's/KFC restaurant in Bradenton but came up empty in his robbery attempt.

The suspect, listed at 6 foot, 160 pounds, came into the restaurant, at 6440 State Road 64 E., Bradenton, at 11:35 p.m. as employees were closing. He went behind the counter and fired a shot into a wall next to a female employee.

The suspect told employees "give me all your money," according to a Manatee County Sheriff's Office report, and pushed a female employee into the back office were the safe was located. Since the safe was on a timer, it could not be opened and the suspect fled.

He left without taking any money or other items from the store.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS.