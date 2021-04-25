Aria condo sells for $5.6 million

A condominium in Aria Longboat Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Helen McArdle sold their Unit 204 condominium at to Thomas Grusecki, Christina Grusecki and John Spina, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $5.6 million. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,032 square feet of living area. It sold for $4,398,300 in 2016.

Aria Longboat Key

Joyce and William Fletcher, trustees, of Ogunquit, Maine, sold the Unit 303 condominium at 2251 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Karen Oliver, trustee, of Milwaukee, for $5 million. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,961 square feet of living area. It sold for $3,582,700 in 2016.

Bonaire at Longboat Key

Michael and Emma Stringer, of Tampa, sold their Unit 8 condominium at 5005 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jeremy Paul Seed, Francesca Vecchio-Wright and John Frederick Hanbidge, trustees, of Ontario, Canada, for $3.5 million. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,115 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.2 million in 2014.

Positano

Stephen and Molly Dutton, trustees, of Columbus, Ohio, sold the Unit 403 condominium at 4985 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Mark Chassman and Joann Chassman, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $3,495,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,344 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,638,900 in 2007.

Bird Key

Karin Jones, of Asheville, North Carolina, sold the home at 268 Robin Drive to Kevin and Diane Connolly, of Gloucester, Maine, for $3,095,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,950 square feet of living area.

John Ringling Estates

Richard Duperey, trustee, sold the home at 373 S. Washington Drive to Keyser Properties SRQ LLC for $2,345,000. Built in 1951, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,665 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,027,300 in 2013.

David Darrin, trustee of Bolton Landing, New York, sold the home at 47 N. Washington Drive to Kathleen Beam, trustee, of Westwood, Massachusetts, for $1.8 million. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,524 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,402,000 in 2018.

Sanctuary at Longboat Key

Renee Crames, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit A-402 condominium at 535 Sanctuary Drive to ASF Enterprises LP for $1.7 million. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,580 square feet of living area. It sold for $995,000 in 2010.

Tangerine Bay Club

Dennis Powers and Carol Powers, trustees, of Dubuque, Iowa, sold the Unit 217 condominium at 350 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John and Tracy Palica, of Orem, Utah, for $1,125,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,394 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.05 million in 2019.

Country Club Shores

American Management Solutions LLC sold the home at 500 Schooner Lane to David Ian Schiller and Shira Rachel Schiller, of London, England, for $995,000. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,657 square feet of living area. It sold for $603,900 in 2020.

Longboat Cove

Molly Elizabeth McHugh, trustee, of Cary, Illinois, sold the Unit 201 condominium at 5461 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Kevin and Adrienne Smith, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, for $930,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,721 square feet of living area. It sold for $355,000 in 1991.

St. Armands Towers North

S Lido Condominium LLC sold the Unit 101 condominium at 1 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Andrew Christian Denny and Leigh Anne Denny, of Columbus, Indiana, for $866,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,389 square feet of living area.

Whitney Beach

Markus and Jean Schulz, of Lexington, Michigan, sold their Unit 303 condominium at 6701 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Eddie Yandle, of Elgin, South Carolina, for $825,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,305 square feet of living area. It sold for $725,000 in 2017.

Nautilus Longbeach Village

Catalina and Milton Hendrickson, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 14 condominium at 7065 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Pearila and David Namerow, of Mahwah, New Jersey, for $750,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,170 square feet of living area. It sold for $429,000 in 2015.

Grand Bay

Barro LLC sold the Unit 616 condominium at 3070 Grand Bay Blvd. to Herman Sidhu and Andria Beazley, of Longboat Key, for $730,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,270 square feet of living area. It sold for $612,000 in 2019.

Aquarius Club

2432780 Ontario Inc. sold the 5-D condominium at 1701 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Nicola and Anna Migliore, of Ontario, Canada, for $650,0000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,551 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2019.

Beachplace

Eugene Jacoby, trustee, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, sold the Unit 205 condominium at 1065 Gulf of Mexico Drive to William and Jamie Pond, of Potomac, Maryland, for $649,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,819 square feet of living area. It sold for $480,000 in 2000.

Inn on the Beach

Dean Eisner and Jolie Eisner, trustees, sold the Unit 2204 condominium at 210 Sands Point Road to Beacon Real Estate LLC for $625,000. Built in 1982, it has one bedroom, one bath and 655 square feet of living area. It sold for $460,000 in 2018.

FP Silver Sands LLC sold the Unit 6106 condominium at to Jennifer Gelfand Church and Christopher Church, trustee, of Marblehead, Massachusetts, for $612,000. Built in 1983, it has one bedroom, one bath and 642 square feet of living area. It sold for $302,000 in 2018.

The Ringling

Kimberly and Joseph Garcia, of Sicklerville, New Jersey, sold their home at 600 Saint Judes Drive to Edward Stewart, of Nashville, Tennessee, for $581,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,404 square feet of living area. It sold for $570,000 in 2005.

Fairway Bay II

Melvin and Mary Langbort, of Boston, sold their Unit 412 condominium at 2020 Harbourside Drive to Thomas Eldon Kent and Ellen Kent, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, for $565,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,192 square feet of living area. It sold for $435,000 in 2018.

Jay and Elizabeth Berke, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 442 condominium at 2020 Harbourside Drive to Jing Qu and Theodore John Kaszuba, of Bradenton, for $455,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,192 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,000 in 2013.

The Water Club at Longboat Key

Frank Rothschild, of Longboat Key, sold his Unit 111 condominium at 1241 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Stanley Morgan Brown and Jelisa Brown, of Longboat Key, for $550,000. Built in 1996, it has one bedroom, two baths and 940 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2015.

Bay Harbour Apartments

Michael and Robin Mazzone sold their Unit 203 condominium at 448 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Dion and Jacquelyn Flanigan, of Longboat Key, for $453,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,306 square feet of living area. It sold for $390,000 in 2015.

Lido Shores

Jonathon Palsson and Timothy Palsson, of Duxbury, Massachusetts, sold their Unit 202 condominium at 350 S. Polk Drive to John David Hessling and Susan Hessling and Andy Middeke and Brooke Nicole Middeke, of Wildwood, Missouri, for $370,000. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,036 square feet of living area. It sold for $795,000 in 2018.

Covert

Judith Kelly Alexander, of Bradenton, sold her Unit 201 condominium at 5230 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michael and Elizabeth Carbone, of Longboat Key, for $325,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 986 square feet of living area. It sold for $205,000 in 2014.

Seaplace

Raymond Kutash, trustee, of Longmont, Colorado, sold the Unit G2-302A condominium at 2055 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Sizzler Holdings LLC for $305,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,257 square feet of living area. It sold for $86,000 in 1990.