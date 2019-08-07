Ardith Laurel (Eilola) Tromley

1931-2019

Ardith Laurel (Eilola) Tromley, 87, formerly of Colts Neck NJ, and currently of Sarasota, Florida, passed away on July 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of 65 years to the late Richard J. Tromley.

She was born in Detroit Michigan on July 28, 1931, daughter of the late Brunoff and Libby Eilola. She was a 1952 graduate of The University of Michigan with a BA in Education. After going back to school to get her Special Education Certification, she worked for the Monmouth County School System, eventually starting her own tutoring business.

Besides her family, Ardith’s passions in life were socializing and helping others. She volunteered for years at Spanish Pointe in Sarasota, as a Guardian Ad Litem for the County of Sarasota, and at the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce where she was awarded Volunteer of the Year. She loved playing tennis, golf, swimming, reading, sewing and traveling. She also sang in the church choir.

Ardith is survived by her three children, Tim Tromley and his wife Maria of Howell, NJ, Sherry Panico and her husband Bill of Sarasota FL, and Susan Tromley of Sarasota FL; her three grandchildren, Anthony Panico of Cumberland RI, Tom Panico and his wife Nichole of Greensburg PA, and Jennifer Tromley of Tomball TX; and her great granddaughter, Mia Panico of Greensburg PA.

She loved and cherished all her friends and family and will be dearly missed.

An open memorial service will be held at the Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL 34241 on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:30 AM.

Arrangements are being handled by Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home - Wiegand Chapel, 7454 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231.

For online condolences, please visit www.wiegandbrothers.com

SERVICE:

Thursday, August 8, 11:30AM

Sarasota National Cemetery,

9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL 34241