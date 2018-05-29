Aqualine Estates properties sell for $2.85 million

A two-property sale in Aqualane Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Nadine Smith, of Boulder, Colo., sold two properties at 1616 Stanford Lane to Joakim Norberg and Camilla Hildebrand, of Longboat Key, for $2.85 million. The first property was built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,454 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2004, it has one bedroom, one bath and 762 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $4.45 million in 2005.

SARASOTA

Harbor Acres

Rocky and Christine Crittenden, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1347 Harbor Drive to Barry Cohen, trustee, of Boston, for $2.6 million. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,834 square feet of living area.

Terrence Stewart and Stephen Dye, trustees, sold the home at 1571 Hillview Drive to George and Linda Mitchell, of Sykesville, Md., for $775,000. Built in 1954, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 3,331 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,099,000 in 2006.

Vue

Tara Butler, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 304 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Richard Robb, trustee, and Nancy Cooper Robb, of Sarasota, for $1.35 million. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,810 square feet of living area.

Desota Park

Marilyn Bezner, trustee, sold the home at 1930 Datura St. to Edward Zelinske, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1.06 million. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,064 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $910,000 in 2013.

Condominium on the Bay

John and Terri Payak, of Toledo, Ohio, sold their Unit 612 condominium at 988 Boulevard of the Arts to Lawrence and Susan Fanelly, of Toledo, Ohio, and Edward Orenstein, of Cambridge, Mass., for $860,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,729 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $610,000 in 2012.

Riggs Landing

Susan Thomas, trustee, sold the Unit 303 condominium at 1762 Bay St. to Ronald and Suzanne Albus, of Sarasota, for $851,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,183 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2004.

Phillippi Landings

Patricia Lubell-McNeill, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 605 condominium at 1921 Monte Carlo Drive to Russel Herz, of Sarasota, for $845,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,530 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $687,500 in 2010.

Coral Cove

Thomas and Tracy Frascone, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1853 Upper Cove Terrace to Eric and Darcy Brewer, of Kennesaw, Ga., for $715,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,672 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $640,000 in 2004.

Indian Beach

Joel and Sarah Benham, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 4 Russ En Urbe Court to Edward Davin, of Sarasota, for $489,000. The first property was built in 1937, it has one bedroom, one bath and 942 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2010, it has one bath and 900 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $305,000 in 2017.

The Landings Treehouse

Timothy Compernolle and Carolyn Compernolle sold their Unit 21 condominium at 1356 Landings Drive to Scott Hecklik, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $149,000 in 1993.

Mary McGrath, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 22 condominium at 1358 Landings Drive to Clifford Cohn and Pamela Ward, of Villanova, Pa., for $425,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,912 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 2013.

Sunset Towers

Nadia Amato, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 905 condominium at 11 Sunset Drive to Martin and Karlynn Beerman, of Sandusky, Ohio, for $452,500. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,433 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 1999.

Pine Shores Estates

Bradley and Leki Smith, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1731 Redwood St. to ADJ Rentals LLC for $449,000. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,234 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 2015.

Gulf Gate

TEK Constructors LLC sold the home at 2515 Gulf Gate Drive to Patricia Healey, of Newport, R.I., for $365,000. Built in 1961, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,919 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $140,000 in 2015.

Pelican Cove

Anthony and Barbara Partridge, of Logansport, Ind., sold their Unit 239 condominium at 1531 Clower Creek Drive to Robert and Shirley Bremer, of Wilmette, Ill., for $365,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,320 square feet of living area.

Ewa and Leon Hammer, trustees, sold the Unit T-134 condominium at 1700 Treehouse Circle to Douglas and Anne Meade, of Lincoln, Mass., for $300,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,670 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,000 in 2014.

Huntington Pointe

Norman Swartz, of Sarasota, sold his home at 4263 Hearthstone Drive to William and Suzanne Connell, of Sarasota, for $360,000. Built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,700 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $214,000 in 1996.

Gulf Gate Woods

Samuel Miller, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2832 Coventry Way to Leon and Jenifer Dermer, of Sarasota, for $353,000. Built in 1975, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,889 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $218,500 in 2012.

Grove Lawn Revised

Ryan and Heather Stubbs sold their home at 2183 Wisteria St. to Michelle Farris, of Sarasota, for $345,000. Built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,267 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $318,000 in 2017.

Dolphin Towers

MGA Adventures Inc. sold the Unit 12D condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Christopher Pisciotti, of Sarasota, for $330,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,220 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $30,000 in 2013.

South Gate

Samuel and Janice Politz and Mark and Alicia Weaver, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2217 Goldenrod St. to Scott and Michelle Wade, of Sarasota, for $323,000. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,050 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $110,000 in 2010.

Sheryl Davis and Stuart Fishman, of Palmetto, sold their home at 2841 Homasassa Road to OfferPad (SPVBORROWER1) LLC for $284,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,031 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $141,500 in 2001.

William Frignoca, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2620 Suncrest Drive to James and Mary Dyer, of Sarasota, for $260,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,456 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2004.

Broadway Promenade

Brian and Linda Aaronson sold their Unit 1329 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to Nelson Salabarria and Joyce Hanscom, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,222 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2013.

Landings South

Eleanor Schmidt, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 202 condominium at 1692 Starling Drive to Terrance and Merle Fippinger, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,775 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2012.

Hudson Oaks

Tony Campbell, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 12 condominium at 1740 Alderman St. to Kenneth Blyth and Amy Blyth, trustees, of Sarasota, for $289,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,264 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $179,000 in 2002.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Diplomat Property Manager LLC sold the home at 1755 Riviera Circle to Joseph and Megan Blades, of Sarasota, for $280,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,897 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2005.

Sarasota-Venice Co.

Jim Thorp, of Cape Coral, sold his home at 3180 Arapaho St. to IH6 Property Florida LP for $250,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,461 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $128,500 in 2012.

Schindler’s

Nancy Iacobucci, of Ft. Lauderdale, sold her home at 1755 Seventh St. to Thomas and Beth Dames, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1948, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,512 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 2014.

SIESTA KEY

Sarasota Beach

Beaumac Properties LLC sold the home at 5247 Calle Menorca to King Jax FL LLC for $1,805,000. Built in 1969, it has six bedrooms, six baths, a pool and 2,982 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $475,000 in 2016.

James and Pamela Raff, of Sarasota, sold their home at 643 Calle Del Otono to Kim Gardner and Lucyna Tyszko, of Ontario, Canada, for $475,000. Built in 1961, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 545 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2004.

Mira Mar

David and Debbie Siegel, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8003 Midnight Pass Road to Jack and Leah Brown, of Sarasota, for $1.25 million. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 1994.

Siesta Isles

Ronald and Patricia Ann Regan, of Melbourne Beach, sold their home at 5439 Azure Way to Guillermo Segredo, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1 million. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,473 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $288,300 in 1991.

Island Reef

David Jones, of Reading, England, sold his Unit C-301 condominium at 8776 Midnight Pass Road to Michael and Sally Woodall, of Reading, England, for $860,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,815 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $860,000 in 2008.

Midnight Cove – Bayside

Midnight Tango LLC sold the Unit 920 condominium at 6396 Midnight Cove Road to Julia Schaefer, trustee, of Spring Valley, Ohio, for $700,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,677 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in 2003.

Siesta Beach

Petros and Karen Sue Karras sold their home at 4853 Commonwealth Drive to Michael and Victoria Popowick, of Sarasota, for $595,000. Built in 1974, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,035 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $80,000 in 1978.

Siesta’s Bayside

Greenyellow Products LLC sold the home at 743 Birdsong Lane to Roxanne Morgan, of Sarasota, for $540,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,979 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2014.

Fisherman’s Haven

Joseph and Deborah Keller, of Monmouth Beach, N.J., sold their Unit 504 condominium at 9150 Blind Pass Road to Joseph Caggiano and Stacey Gabriel, of New City, N.Y., for $529,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,450 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2015.

Ocean Beach

Thomas Hurxthal, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4522 Banan Place to Joseph Crossman, of Hollidaysburg, Pa., for $420,000. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 978 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $85,000 in 1985.

Whispering Sands

Heidi Shirley, of Los Angeles, sold the Unit 101 condominium at 199 Whispering Sands Drive to Michael Botsch and Carol Botsch, trustee, of Williams Bay, Wis., for $417,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $116,000 in 1995.

Midnight Cove

Thomas Ernst and Linda Ernst, trustees, of Arlington Heights, sold the Unit 724 condominium at 1300 Cove II Place to Michael and Randa Lynn White, of Norway, Maine, for $412,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 860 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2015.

Sara-Sea

Ward and Laura Keeney, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 103 condominium at 6708 Sarasea Circle to Larry and Lori Allison, of Lebanon, Tenn., for $385,500. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,092 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $234,000 in 2001.

Sandy Cove

Joshua Gold, of Deerfield Beach, sold his Unit 114 condominium at 114 Pass Key Road to Jennifer and Ty Griffiths, of N. Port, for $255,000. Built in 1973, it has one bedroom, one bath and 656 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2014.

PALMER RANCH

Esplanade on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5432 Lago Maggio St. to Jeffrey, Cohen, trustee, of Chicago, for $700,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,377 square feet of living area.

Sandhill Preserve

Martin and Marsha Thompson, of Osprey, sold their home at 5440 Sundew Drive to Russell and Dyane Carlson, of Sarasota, for $655,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,554 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $518,700 in 2014.

Turtle Rock

David Marsh Jr. and Rebecca Stewart-Marsh, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4913 Sabal Lake Circle to Linda Ash and David Bryan, of Sarasota, for $572,500. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,677 square feet of living area.

Frederic Bigio, of Sarasota, sold his home at 4633 Sweetmeadow Circle to Matthew and Maurya Olson, of Sarasota, for $405,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,315 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 1999.

Prestancia

Jeffrey Hutton, of Ontario, Canada, sold his home at 4142 Escondito Circle to Francis and Carmen Murphy, of Sarasota, for $515,000. Built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,428 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2012.

The Hamptons

Christopher Stelton and Christina Duckworth-Stelton, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5137 Flagstone Drive to Sara Garofalo, of Venice, for $397,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,162 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $333,000 in 2016.

Stonebridge

Jane and Wida Law, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7439 Ridge Road to David Freund, trustee, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,380 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2008.

Ballantrae

Brigette Tschuor, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 9D condominium at 3630 Gleneagle Drive to Christopher and Julene McDevitt, of Lake City, Minn., for $267,500. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $157,900 in 2012.

OSPREY

Oaks II

Steven and Pamela Krouse, of Osprey, sold their home at 471 E. Mac Ewen Drive to Joseph and Patricia Henry, of Osprey, for $1,015,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,413 square feet of living area.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Michael and Pamela Burke, of Osprey, sold their home at 1226 Flying Bridge Lane to Raymond Mey and Patricia Hill-Mey, of Park City, Utah, for $438,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,836 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $370,000 in 2017.

Bay Acres

Paul Vaccaro, of Oneida, N.Y., and Joanne Vaccaro, of Sherrill, N.Y., sold their home at 413 Bayview Ave. to Ryan and Amanda Fox, of Sarasota, for $265,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,763 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $128,000 in 2014.

NOKOMIS

Blackburn Shores

Jan Piet and Clair Karssiens, of Tupelo, Miss., sold their home at 404 Waterside Lane to John and Jessica Piroli, of Nokomis, for $450,000. Built in 1986, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,566 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $279,900 in 2000.

Sorrento South

Linda Burnett-Neubert sold her home at 427 Bellini Circle to Joseph and Lauren Strickland, of Westport, Conn., for $440,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,808 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2016.

Sorrento Woods

Melissa Schnirring, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1308 Vermeer Drive to Mesa Verde Assets LLC for $330,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,258 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2005.

Laurel Pines

Karen Prince sold her home at 133 Loblolly Lane to Brian and Denise Lupien, of Carthage, N.Y., for $310,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,693 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $312,000 in 2017.

Mission Valley Estates

Alex Pizza and Zachary Pizza, of N. Port, sold their home at 701 Percheron Circle to Gerald Curry Jr., of Nokomis, for $255,000. Built in 1974, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,028 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $146,500 in 2000.