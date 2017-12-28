Aqua condo leads Sarasota's real estate transactions in 2017

SARASOTA

Aqua

280 GGP LLC sold the Unit 4 condominium at 280 Golden Gate Point to Richard Perlman and Ellen Hanson, of Sarasota, for $7.79 million. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, five-and- two-half baths and 7,798 square feet of living area.

Harbor Acres

Karl and Ann Newkirk, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1372 Harbor Drive to Edward Burke and Julie Burke, trustees, of Sarasota, for $6 million. Built in 2009, it has four bedrooms, four-and- a-half baths, a pool and 5,843 square feet of living area.

Oyster Bay Estates

William McComb, trustee, and Eleanor McComb sold the home at 1124 N. Lake Shore Drive to Linda Balot, trustee, of Sarasota, for $4.7 million. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, five-and- a-half baths, a pool and 5,723 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.3 million in 1997.

The Grande Riviera

Angus and Jacqueline Rogers, of Sarasota, sold their Unit PH800 condominium at 420 Golden Gate Point to Rodger and Beverly Rohde, of Sarasota, for $4.35 million. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, four-and- two-half baths and 5,554 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $4 million in 2005.

The Grande Riviera

Randall Bono, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 700PH condominium at 420 Golden Gate Point to William and Kaye Centers, of Longboat Key, for $4.19 million. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, four-and- two-half baths and 5,412 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $3.85 million in 2005.

San Remo Estates

Steven and Hagan, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1447 Tangier Way to Michael and Suzanne Watkins, of Atlanta, for $4.15 million. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, four-and- a-half baths, a pool and 5,040 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $4.2 million in 2014.

Harbor Acres

Jason and Trisha Sparbel, trustees, sold the home at 1547 Hyde Park St. to Brian Stark and Debra Altshul-Stark, of Milwaukee, for $3.92 million. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, four-and- a-half baths, a pool and 4,080 square feet of living area.

Baypoint Park

William and Donna Townsend sold their home at 1535 Bay Point Drive to John and Mary Metz, of Sarasota, for $3.65 million. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,285 square feet of living area.



Marina Tower

Alan and Susan Kasow, trustee, sold the Unit PH-3 condominium at 1233 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Ronald and Dorothea Morris, of Sarasota, for $3.6 million. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three-and- a-half baths and 4,090 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.9 million in 2008.

The Residences

Janice Radder, Jeffrey Peterson and Janice Radder, trustees, and David Peterson, sold the Units 1501 and 1502 condominium at 1111 Ritz Carlton Drive to Alan Degann, of Sarasota, for $3.4 million. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three-and- a-half baths and 5,353 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.5 million in 2002.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Properties

Michael Jensen and Sue Strober, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 7858 Sanderling Road to Cross Street Real Estate Services, trustee, for $9 million. The first property was built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two-and- a-half baths, a pool and 3,126 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,133 square feet of living area.

Siesta Key

Michael and Kathy Lamensdorf sold their home at 3550 Bayou Louise Lane to Stephen and Kerry Miller, trustees, of Sarasota, for $4.65 million. Built in 1949, it has four bedrooms, four-and- a-half baths, a pool and 4,931 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $4.85 million in 1987.

Hidden Harbor

Russell and Susan Samson sold their home at 5137 Jungle Plum Road to Gregory and Sherri Sands, of Sarasota, for $4.15 million. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, five-and- a-half baths, a pool and 6,186 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $4 million in 2003.

Siesta Beach

Timothy NG, of Sarasota, sold the home at 825 Tropical Circle to Theresa Suits, of Cortland, N.Y., for $3.92 million. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 5,904 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $3.3 million in 2012.

Revised Siesta

Sharon Carole, of Nokomis, sold her home at 3935 Shell Road to Greg and Michelle Olson, of Sarasota, for $3.5 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four-and- a-half baths, a pool and 4,471 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $4 million in 2008.

Siesta Key

Lynn and Susan Fassy, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 9200 Blind Pass Road and 9275 Blind Pass Road to Salt & Pepper Futures LLC for $3.15 million. The property at 9200 was built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three-and- a-half baths, a pool and 3,998 square feet of living area. The property at 9275 was built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two-and- a-half baths and 2,256 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $1.17 million in 1997.

Waters Edge

Mark and Jill Oman sold their Unit 106 condominium at 106 Beach Road to Ramrap Holdings LLC for $2.96 million. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four-and- a-half baths and 4,257 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.7 million in 2004.

Sarasota Beach

641 Beach Road LLC sold the home at 641 Beach Road to Stellar Gaming LLC for $2.87 million. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, four-and- two-half baths and 4,199 square feet of living area.



Bay Island Shores

Christopher and Dina Kerr, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3535 Flamingo Ave. to Pink Bird LLC for $2.8 million. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three-and- a-half baths, a pool and 4,560 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.68 million in 2009.

Siesta’s Bayside

William Wagner, trustee, and Janice Wagner sold the home at 841 Siesta Key Circle to Kevin and Shelley Vier, of Nevada, Iowa, for $2.65 million. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,248 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.15 million in 2011.

PALMER RANCH

Beneva Oaks

Courtney and Christopher Edbrooke sold their home at 3759 Beneva Oaks Blvd. to Adam and Megan Heller, of Sarasota, for $1.87 million. Built in 1981, it has five bedrooms, five-and- a-half baths, a pool and 6,215 square feet of

living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in 2014.

Prestancia

Scott and Jennifer Boose, of Highland Village, Texas, sold their home at 4193 Escondito Circle to Jeffrey and Nicole Silverstein, of Sarasota, for $1.14 million. Built in 1987, it has four bedrooms, three-and- two-half baths, a pool and 5,031 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $985,000 in 2010.

Beneva Oaks

Key Link Properties LLC sold the home at 3640 Beneva Oaks Drive to Timothy and Pamela Denison, of Sarasota, for $1.11 million. Built in 1985, it has four bedrooms, three-and- a-half baths, a pool and 4,219 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $376,700 in 1997.

Beneva Oaks

Kevin and Mary Rose O’Neil, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3765 Beneva Oaks Blvd. to Ronald Richford and Carolyn Kuszewski Richford, of Lake Villa, Ill., for $1.07 million. Built in 1988, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,993 square feet of living area.

Prestancia

Samuel Wyman, trustee, of Naples, sold the home at 4224 Boca Pointe Drive to David Bossman and Lorinda Bossman, trustees, of Sarasota, for $985,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, three-and- a-half baths, a pool and 4,553 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $865,000 for 2000.

OSPREY

Sarabay Acres

Stephen and Janine Marrone, of Venice, sold their home at 730 Sarabay Road to Jeffrey Hoerle and Allison Stark Draper, of Osprey, for $3.1 million. Built in 2011, it has four bedrooms, five-and- a-half baths, a pool and 6,308 square feet of living area.

The Oaks

Mario Morghesi and Thomas Purbs Jr., of Osprey, sold their home at 123 Osprey Point Drive to SNOWBRRD LLC for $1.97 million. Built in 1987, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 6,539 square feet of living area.

Oaks II

Robert and Patricia Cooper, trustees, of Osprey, sold the home at 761 N. Mac Ewen Drive to Erik and Ellen Nielsen, of Osprey, for $1.37 million. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, four-and- a-half baths, a pool and 4,891 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,410,000 in 2005.

Oaks II

Murray Conerby, of Osprey, sold the home at 798 Lytham Circle to Michael and Dolores Blazo, of Osprey, for $1.36 million. Built in 1998, it has five bedrooms, four-and- a-half baths, a pool and 5,437 square feet of living area.

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

Nancy and Thomas Coyne, trustees, of Carmel, Ind., sold the Unit 902 condominium at 385 N. Point Road to Robert Cooper, trustee, of Osprey, for $1.35 million. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three-and- a-half baths and 3,738 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.33 million in 2003.

NOKOMIS

Casey Key

Daniel and Shannon Connors, of Nokomis, sold their home at 1808 Casey Key Road to Edward Chant and Steven Noxon, trustees, of Ontario, Canada, for $6.5 million. Built in 2006, it has five bedrooms, five-and- two-half baths, a pool and 5,219 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $4.27 million in 2010.

Casey Key

Jerry and Rita Collins, of Osprey, sold their home at 1143 Casey Key Road to Merle and Janice Whitehead, of Orchard Park, N.Y., for $6,169,600. Built in 1987, it has six bedrooms, six-and- two-half baths, a pool and 6,616 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $4.5 million in 2010.

Nokomis

Robert and Elisabeth Straub, of Keonengasse, Germany, sold two properties at 1703 Bayshore Road to Ronnie and Donna Presley, of Nokomis, for $4.35 million. The first property was built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a- half baths, a pool and 6,096 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 999 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $4.05 million in 2015.

Casey Key

John and Karen Grieger, of Lakeland, sold their home at 2901 Casey Key Road to Stephen Slawson and Linda Slawson, trustees, of Nichols Hills, Okla., for $3.72 million. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three-and- a-half

baths, a pool and 3,236 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $3.5 million in 2002.

Casey Key

Ashley Hamlet, of Nokomis, sold her home at 602 S. Casey Key Road to Steven Swanson and Glenna Flo Swanson, trustees, of Holmes Beach, for $3.49 million. Built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, five-and- three-half baths, a

pool and 5,725 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.51 million in 2001.