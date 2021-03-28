APRIL FOOLS: State rolls out the carpet on GMD

APRIL FOOLS -- The governor's office has directed a state agency to install carpeting on the length of Gulf of Mexico Drive's sidewalk in a pilot program designed to add "a new level of safety and decor to Florida's premier coastal highways."

The nearly 11-mile stretch of pavement would be outfitted with a new style of padded outdoor floor covering designed for "high traffic areas" and to reduce injuries by 60% in the case of falls. The town chose Toreador Crimson for the color.