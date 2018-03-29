A new law enforcement initiative to curb vehicular break-ins and to increase security in Lakewood Ranch neighborhoods could draw the ire of some residents who don't want to keep their window shades pulled completely down.

In June, the new Drones On Patrol Effort begins in East County.

Sparked by an increase in car burglaries, the new drone system has been adopted from similar systems that have had success in major metropolitan areas such as Albuquerque, N.M., and Spokane, Wash. In those cases, Drones on Patrol has proved effective in fighting crime, especially late at night. Both areas saw a 45% reduction in reported burglaries.

Those systems have been in place since May of 2015.

Of course, some residents feel having drones flying around their homes at 2 a.m. constitutes an invasion of privacy. The drones are programmed to circle outside of homes, checking for anything amiss with their triple camera set-ups. The camera does not shut down even though it might be directed at a window or lanai.

The East County skies could be full of drones when a new security program takes over in June.

The video feed is sent back to a law enforcement desk where an officer monitors the feed. Patrol cars then can be quickly sent to deal with any suspected foul play.

"I know some people are going to have trouble with the Big Brother aspect of all this," said Capt. Justa Goodfellow, who will head the program in East County. "The rewards, however, greatly outweigh any negatives. If people aren't doing things they shouldn't be doing, there shouldn't be any worry."

The worry, in some cases, appears to be litigation. In Moba, Mont., the town's married mayor was caught ducking into a home late at night where he didn't reside. Townfolk so heavily scrutinized his objectives that he later resigned, but not before filing an $8 million invasion of privacy lawsuit.

Hoping to nip any lawsuits in the bud, the new program offers the chance for anyone who does not want to participate to register so drones will not hover over their property.

"I've already filled out the sheet," said East County resident Toby Nekid. "I am not going to worry about getting a little sun on my lanai in the buff because I'm worried about being captured on Candid Camera. I'll leave the doors of my car unlocked and let the car thieves have at it before I will put a drape over my house."

Enough residents feel differently, however, to give Drones on Patrol a chance in East County.

Officials say those who are worried about privacy should close their blinds.

"I already have six security cameras set up around the perimeter of my home," said East County's Overly Kaancerned. "This is just reinforcement. It makes me feel safer knowing I will have a law enforcement agent right there with me each night. I really don't see why anyone would object, either. If you are worried about the cameras being pointed toward your window, wear a robe for gawd sakes."

The new eye in the sky system will make its debut on June 1 and will have a one-year test period where the public can make comments pro and con. The drone system, which cost $647,000 to implement including staff and equipment, will be programmed for varying routes each nights so the bad guys can't figure out a routine.

Besides individual homeowners opting out, neighborhood homeowner associations can't boot the new system by getting 51% of its homeowners to object.

The head of D.O.P.E. nationally is President Naz T. Peepares, who said, "Most people will love that we can watch their homes from every conceivable angle and those who don't can't pull their curtains."