APRIL FOOLS: Down a slippery slope at Benderson Park

The new connection between Mote Marine and Nathan Benderson Park is about to go down the proverbial slippery slope.

As Mote Marine and Sarasota County work to approve the land acquisition for the proposed $130 million Mote Science Education Aquarium at the park, a new development has been introduced — the building of a 1,200-foot water slide that will drop from the top floor of the aquarium, 126 feet in elevation into a pool formed into the lake below.

Sam Iam, the president of ScareYouSilly Amusements of Rock Bottom, Del., announced the $8.4 million project March 25 in a press conference at Nathan Benderson Park.

"This won't be the longest or highest waterslide in the world, but given the scene here, the drop in elevation, speeds of 40 mph and the dynamic new aquarium, it could become one of the most popular waterslides in the world," Iam said. "For gosh sakes, when you hit the pool below, you might even see an alligator as you walk to shore."

Iam stressed that while the pool that will accept the sliders will be within the lake's borders, it will be separated from lake water, and alligators, with a concrete barrier.

"It will be virtually impossible for alligators to get into the pool," Iam said.

The idea of the water slide was to generate funds for both the new aquarium and the park. Sliders will be charged $15 for a run down the ride with the money being split 50-50 between the park and aquarium after fees to maintain the ride are taken out. With 700,000 visitors expected in the aquarium's first year, business should be brisk.

ScareYouSilly Amusements estimates 300,000 rides in the first year, which would generate $4.5 million.

Access to the water slide will be available by an outside elevator at the aquarium so those just want to ride, and not visit the aquarium, can do so.

Once the sliders exit the ride, they will be in Nathan Benderson Park, which plans to lease space at the ride's exit to a fish-themed fast food restaurant. Again, a percentage of the proceeds would benefit the park and the aquarium, which was announced in February.

With those plans, though, come detractors.

"This entire aquarium project is supposed to bring certain serious revelations about the destruction of our environment and now we are turning this into Pee Wee's Playhouse," said Cereale Komplaner, a self-proclaimed community watch-dog. "Next thing you know you will be charging money to send sharks down the slide into the lake. Or you will have electric eels powering the whole darned thing. This has to end somewhere."

Iam said it will end at the lake.

"People are going to love this ride, and $4.5 million will buy a lot of fish food."