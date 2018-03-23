APRIL FOOLS: Adopt-a-Server needs help; Future-Teller sought

Adopt-a-Server plan needs help

A coalition of Longboat Key businesses have launched an initiative that they hope contribute to a reduction in seasonal traffic jams and helps their workforce find their way to work easier.

The goal of Adopt-a-Server is simple: residents offer the use of their spare bedrooms or guestrooms for waitstaff, dishwashers and bus boys at area restaurants.

“What’s number one on people’s list of concerns? Traffic,’’ said Hepp A. Guyout, a representative of the coalition. “What’s number two? Good table service. Adopt-a-Server helps both.’’

If you’d like to register your space, call 941-366-3468.

Town looking for a future-teller

Town officials have released a request for a proposal for a “swami, soothsayer, medium or other accredited fortune teller or Magic 8-Ball operator’’ to aid in planning for recreational facilities.

Caught off-guard by the sudden popularity of pickleball and forced into shortage of publc courts, Town Commissioners on Thursday, March 29 approved the RFP to help look into the future.

The town has never employed the use of such an expert.