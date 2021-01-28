Appreciation can be an art form in Lakewood Ranch

Laura Schuyler and Amber DePasquale. Courtesy photo.

Appreciation can be an art form

Nurses, like Braden River Middle School's Laura Schuyler (above with eighth grader Amber DePasquale), have been at the forefront of preventing COVID-19 from spreading in schools.

DePasquale, the president of the school's Builders Club, and other club members wanted to thank the school's nurses for all they do by giving them decorated canvases Jan. 27.

"They do so much for our school," DePasquale said. "Obviously because of COVID, they put themselves at risk if a student thinks they might have it. They put themselves out there to make sure we're all safe. It makes a difference."

Immovable obstruction

Courtesy photo.

After hitting his drive at Tara Golf & Country Club's 18th hole, Tara resident Tom Domery was walking up to his ball when an unexpected guest decided to join him in the fairway.

Domery said an alligator, which he estimated to be 10 feet long, emerged from a pond on one side of the hole and walked across the fairway before lying down about 15 yards in front of Domery's ball. After Domery carefully worked around the alligator, it got up and walked to a pond on the other side of the hole.

"I've been golfing for 40 years in the Carolinas and Florida," Domery said. "And I've never seen anything like that."