Appeal of Colony demolition denied

Two challenges to a Longboat Key emergency demolition order for the former Colony Beach & Tennis Resort were denied Wednesday evening by a circuit court judge, clearing the town of legal obstacles in its effort to raze all but one of the buildings at the site.

This ruling, which came after five-and-a-half hours of testimony from eight people familiar with the property, gives the town authority to begin demolition. The challengers of the order were seeking a temporary injunction to stop demolition of three structures in which they own units.

"The town has shown that there is an imminent danger to the citizens," said 12th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Hunter Carroll in his oral order. "Peoples' lives hang in the balance."

The emergency demolition order from the town, sent to unit owners May 31, claimed that debris from most of the buildings at the site of the former Colony could become projectiles in the event of a major wind event and pose a threat to trespassers due to deterioration of the buildings since the once-iconic resort closed in 2010.

Police Chief Pete Cumming testified that there have been people accessing the property, trespassers Building Official Stan Dinwoodie said he once chased off the property during one of his inspections.

Larry Stritzel, who maintains the property, said "my biggest fear is that one of these kids will go up on the upper deck and it'll fall and someone will get really hurt."

The buildings are also affected by mold, termites and vermin — facts that Carroll said compelled his order to approve town demolition of the buildings.

"Firefighters will not go into these structures," Carroll said in his order, citing testimony from Fire Marshal Louis Gagliardi.

Andy Adams

Unit owners Andy Adams, Sheldon and Carol Rabin and Lillian and Jonathan Jagid challenged this assertion, claiming that their beachfront units did not pose an imminent danger to citizens, as the buildings are partitioned from the public by a fence, and that the buildings could be repaired to the point where they could one day be inhabited.

Jodi Young, a structural engineer hired by unit owners through MW Corporation to inspect the property, said that the units do not pose "immediate danger to the public." Young also likened the property to a construction site, saying that "everything can be repaired."

Sheldon Rabin, one of the plaintiffs in the case who appeared by telephone, said that he repaired his beachfront unit a years ago and that "it is not in imminent danger of collapse."

Adams said he and his family had been visiting the Colony since the 1970s and that once the property fell into financial trouble, he began to purchase the 70 units he now owns at the property. Of all the buildings he owns, however, Adams said the beachfront unit are unique — as they cannot be rebuilt if destroyed due to beach protection rules — and cannot be replaced.

"These buildings tell a story of how great the Colony was," Adams testified. "They're very unique pieces of property that are not in beautiful shape but could be repaired."

But Judge Carroll found that the unit owners were not arguing in the public interest, a burden of proof that must be met if an injunction to an emergency demolition order should be approved.

"This is not a taking," Carroll ordered. "This is a valid use of the town's police power to protect its citizens."