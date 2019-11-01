From his new apartment at Residences at the Green, Chip Eggerton can walk to do his grocery shopping, to frequent restaurants or even to volunteer at Tidewell Hospice’s Lakewood Ranch Hospice House.

The walkable lifestyle is as close to an urban setting as he and his partner, Eric Brauner, can get as they care for

READY FOR BUSINESS What: Residences at the Green Where: 11645 Monument Drive, Lakewood Ranch What: The 300-unit luxury apartment complex includes three four-story apartment buildings, a swimming pool, a dog park and a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse with billiards, meeting rooms and fitness rooms. Units: One-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 740 to 1,411 square feet and starting at $1,575 per month Grand opening: 1-4 p.m., Nov. 15 Info: ResidencesAtTheGreen.com or 757-3352

Eggerton’s 86-year-old mother, Marian Eggerton, who lives with them.

“We love urban living,” Chip Eggerton said. “Here, we’re in a place that’s walkable.”

Eggerton said he loves the location of the just-opened Residences at the Green, as well as features of his apartment. He even has a wine tasting room at the Residences’ clubhouse.

The 300-unit apartment complex is located near the southeast corner of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard and Rangeland Parkway — behind the Earth Fare grocery store. It opened Oct. 1 and will officially celebrate its grand opening Nov. 15.

Steven Hydinger, the managing director of BREC Development, a development partner with Tavistock Development on the project, said the apartments were designed with the active lifestyle in mind with features such as bike storage garages and a heated pool with lap lanes. The project is near a community park and Lakewood Ranch’s trail system.

“Everybody wants walkability, and this truly has it,” he said.

The Residences offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 740 to 1,411 square feet. Pricing starts at $1,575 per month.

Other amenities include an outdoor pavilion and a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse with a fitness center, a wine tasting room, a billiards room and meeting spaces.

One building is open, and Hydinger said the remaining two four-level buildings should open by the end of January.

Community Manager Fiona Peters said 20 units of 96 available had been rented as of Nov. 1.