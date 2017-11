Sarasota High 5 Moments: 11.30.17

1 — Booker High boys basketball junior Johnnie Williams IV collected 20 points and 13 rebounds in the Tornadoes' 55-48 win against IMG Academy on Nov. 28.

2 — Former Cardinal Mooney High basketball player Antonio Blakeney made his Chicago Bulls debut Nov. 15, scoring 16 points in the team’s 92-79 loss to Oklahoma City.

3 — Cardinal Mooney High boys soccer junior Brandon Boynes scored twice in the Cougars' 3-1 win against Sarasota Military Academy on Nov. 28.

4 — Sarasota Military Academy girls basketball senior Hayley Walding scored 22 points in the Eagles’ 71-55 loss to Imagine North Port on Nov. 20.

5 — Riverview High girls basketball senior Lindsey Edwards scored 18 points in the Rams’ 56-41 loss to Bradenton Christian on Nov. 25.