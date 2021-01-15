Ann Jean Fullerton White

Ann Jean Fullerton White, 79, of Longboat Key, FL, passed away on January 7, 2021.

Born in Atlanta, GA, Ann grew up in Atlanta, GA and Charlotte, NC. She graduated from Myers Park High School in Charlotte, then graduated from the University of North Carolina Women’s College in Greensboro, NC. Graduate Degrees in Education and Psychology at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA, a Master’s Degree and Doctorate (ABD). Ann lived in Williamsburg, VA from 1965 to 2011, the last 39 years in Queen’s Lake (1972 – 2011) Residential Community and was a resident of Longboat Key from 2011 to present. She worked for 39 years with York County Virginia schools, primarily as a middle school guidance counselor.

In Florida she was on the Zoning Board of Adjustments in Longboat Key, FL and she was a Volunteer for Mote Marine Aquarium.

Ann served as a member of different boards, York County Virginia Planning Commission, President of Plan Virginia (provided training for local Government and private planners in land use and planning) Chair of York County Virginia Group Homes Commission, Peninsula Guidance Counselors Association in Virginia and on the Fary Scholarship Board. In Florida she was on the Zoning Board of Adjustments in Longboat Key, FL and she was a Volunteer for Mote Marine Aquarium. Ann is predeceased by her parents, Robert Stevenson and Anna May (Jones) Fullerton. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Douglas of Longboat Key, FL; son, Brian Fullerton (Alison) White; granddaughter, Shelby K. White all of Bradenton, FL; sisters, Eleanor (Walter) Overcash of Mooresville, NC, Martha Whicker of Greensboro, NC; sister-in-law, Carole (William) Slayton of Manteo, NC. Services were private for the family. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mote Marine Aquarium or the local chapter of SPCA. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel, 5624 26th Street West Bradenton, FL 34207 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to: www.brownandsonsfuneral.com

