Ann Bateman

1941-2021

At 6:26 pm, December 2nd, Ann Bateman died. She was born May 10th 1941 in Ames, Iowa making her 80 years old.

Her father H. Dale Bossert and mother Margaret Bossert eventually moved to Buffalo, New York, where her father was Erie County Planning Commissioner and where Ann spent most of her growing-up years. She graduated from Holy Angels Academy, then from Penn State University which she truly loved. After college, she moved to the Chicago area where she worked as an interior decorator/salesperson for the fine furniture store John M. Smyth in Oak Brook, Illinois. In May of 1969, after residing in the near north side of Chicago for a few years, Ann married Lawrence F. Bateman, Jr. They were married in her husband’s home town of Barrington, Illinois at St. Anne’s church, rented homes in Barrington for a few years, then bought a house up the road in Fox River Grove, where they lived for 31 years and raised their sons, Lawrence (Brac) F. Bateman, III and Andrew (Drew) W. Bateman. The last day of 1999 they bought a condo unit on Longboat Key, Florida, where they lived from 2005 onward. She very much enjoyed the Longboat Harbour Association and especially her neighbors there. In her thirties she loved playing tennis until a wounded knee took over, and she always loved sun, fun parties, laughter and dogs. Toward the end of 2019 she began a courageous struggle with cancer, leading to a cascade of complications and hospital stays that eventually took her from us. Ann is survived by her husband, Lawrence Bateman, her son Lawrence (Brac) Bateman (wife Georgia) and grandson Isaac, her son Andrew (Drew) Bateman (wife Jillian) and granddaughters Lucy and Celeste, her sister Mary Kimura, and her brother Michael Bossert.