Andrew David Babcock

1968-2020

Andrew David Babcock, born May 24, 1968, in Indianapolis, Indiana, beloved son, brother, and friend passed away on November 9, 2020 at his home in Sarasota, Florida. Andy grew up in Dallas, Texas, and Sarasota, Florida.

Andy was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School (‘87) in Sarasota, and the University of West Florida (‘93). He also attended and made life-long friends at Loyola University in New Orleans and Florida State University. Andy was a long time resident of Sarasota, Florida. Andy loved adventures small and large. From study and travel in London and Europe, to the simple pleasures of hanging out with his friends, Andy’s mischievous grin always signaled fun was about to begin. Andy enjoyed fixing and making things, ranging from his first car as a teenager (a Z28), to a DIY go-kart that was a huge hit with the neighborhood kids, to other quirky fixes for his friends. Andy was a consummate sales person, and worked as a manager in Atlanta and Sarasota in financial services and consumer home products. In his free time, Andy loved golfing, spending time with friends, and fishing and boating around Sarasota Bay. We will treasure the memory of Andy smiling, joking, and laughing, on his way to his next adventure.

Andy is survived by his parents David Babcock, Susan and Phil Cook; his sister Elizabeth Babcock (Dave); his sister Jenny Whibbs (Vinnie); and his brother Brian Babcock (Gina); his nieces and nephews Maggie, Lucas, Vinnie, Alex, Noah, and Caroline; his step-siblings Molly, Rob, Ryan, and their spouses; his many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his many dear friends. Andy’s family would welcome your making a donation in his memory to First Tee of Sarasota/Manatee www.firstteesarasotamanatee.org. We will be planning a memorial service for Andy in the future when we can all gather together safely. We will miss you, Andy!

