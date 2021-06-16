East County Athlete of the Week: Andres Junge

Andres Junge is a 6-foot-5 rising senior on the Lakewood Ranch High boys basketball team. At the team's Florida Gulf Coast University camp June 12-13, Junge averaged 20 points per game and made 25 3-pointers in five games, helping the team to a 4-1 record.

When did you start playing basketball?

I started when I was in seventh grade. I started playing football, but I realized I was getting taller and taller, so I switched to basketball. I lived in Dacula, Georgia, at the time. I moved to Lakewood Ranch about a year later.

What is the appeal to you?

I feel a connection to it all, the game and my teammates and coaches. It's fun to play. Basketball has been the time of my life.

What is your best skill?

Shooting from deep. That's always been my best ability. It is something that came naturally.

What is your favorite memory?

In eighth grade I played for Nolan Middle. There was one game when we were down by 17 with 4 minutes left. I hit five straight 3-pointers to help us come back. We eventually sent the game to overtime and won.

What have you worked on this offseason?

We have been working on ball handling. I am not the greatest at that but I'm getting better. We're working on finishing (at the rim) as well.

What are your goals for next season?

Winning a state championship. That's all. I feel like it's realistic. Last year was up and down, but this offseason we've been doing great.

What is your favorite food?

Mangoes. They are the most superior fruit.

What is your favorite TV show?

I like watching "Naruto" a lot.

Which superpower would you pick?

I want to read minds. I want to know whether people are thinking good or bad things.

What is your favorite subject?

English because it's the easiest for me.

What is the best advice you have received?

Stick with it. Continue to persevere and get through it. When I first entered high school, if I shot badly in a game, it would send me into a slump for weeks. Once I met Coach (Jeremy) Schiller, he believed in me. It gave me confidence to keep shooting.

Finish this sentence: "Andres Junge is … "

… Friendly.