Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Andre James

Andre James is a recent graduate of Sarasota High. He committed July 11 to play baseball for San Jacinto College (Pasadena, Texas), one of the top junior college baseball programs in the country, holding five national championships and 10 championship runner-ups.

When did you start playing baseball?

Since T-ball, so 13 years ago. I played soccer first, then started playing baseball. I just liked it a lot more.

What is the appeal to you?

I love the game. I like to practice. I love hitting. I like to do everything. It always keeps me going and I never get bored of it. I like to compete.

What is your best skill?

Probably hitting. I've been working on it for a while. It's my favorite thing to do. Sometimes I hit for power, sometimes for contact.

What is your favorite memory?

Hitting a walk-off (home run) against Venice High during my junior year (a 5-4 win). We did the dog pile and everything. That was pretty fun. Senior year, I went 4-4 against Venice, too (in a 4-3 win). Those Venice games throughout high school were good.

What was your biggest challenge?

Injuries this year were pretty bad. I tore my labrum in the fall and had to rehab that. I couldn't play about half the season. When I played, I had to DH. I didn't get too many starts in the field. Then at the beginning of the playoffs I had a leg injury and missed three playoff games. But I'm all healthy now. I'm feeling really good going into college.

Why choose San Jacinto?

I had a few offers to attend in-state junior colleges, but San Jacinto is top five in the country. They gave me a good deal and told me I had a good shot at playing in my first year.

What is your favorite food?

I love fajitas. I make them at home all the time. Either chicken or steak, with beans, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.

What is your favorite TV show?

"The Office." I've seen it all about four times (laughs).

What is your dream vacation spot?

Somewhere in the Caribbean, like a cruise type of thing. I've been wanting to do that with my friends for a while.

What is the best piece of advice you have received?

My hitting coach, Ryan Jackson, says to stay relaxed with everything. Stay driven and stick with your process, everything you're doing. Don't worry about other things, it'll get you where you want to be.

Finish this sentence: "Andre James is ... "

... Always getting better. I take pride in the work I've been doing lately.