An unexpected opportunity of giving

The JFCS team and the Tableseide Restaurant Group deliver food to the downtown Salvation Army.

After the Jewish Family and Children’s Service of the Suncoast Celebrity Chef event on March 20 was canceled due to bad weather, the event organizers turned a negative situation into an opportunity to give back to the homeless.

Chief Development Officer of JFCS

Laura McManus-Mesia and her team reached out to the 25 participating restaurants of the 14th Annual Celebrity Chefs to see if they would consider donating non-perishable food to the downtown Salvation Army.

The Resort at Longboat Key Club, Libby’s Café and Bar, Louies Modern, Muse at The Ringling and Mattison’s Longboat Key all contributed food to the Salvation Army, as well as helped with the delivery. Chefs from the restaurants worked with the Salvation Army chefs to prepare the food for the evening’s dinner service for the homeless and underserved families.

“While we’re disappointed the event could not take place, we are delighted such generosity exists in our community and that several hundred of our underserved citizens will be fed a delicious meal tonight," said McManus-Mesia in a statement.

