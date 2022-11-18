Amy Guest Parker of Longboat Key Fl., 103, passed away on November 11, 2022.
Amy Guest Parker
1919-2022
Amy Guest Parker of Longboat Key Fl., 103, passed away on November 11, 2022. She was born on September 25, 1919 in Cleveland, Ohio and was predeceased by her husband Robert and her son Rob. She moved to Florida in 1959 and lived a long, wonderful life in both Largo and Longboat Key. She is survived by her brother, Bobby, her daughters and their spouses, Pam (John) and Beth (Bob), 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many caring friends at Twin Shores Resort and Marina. A future Celebration of Life will be announced.
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.