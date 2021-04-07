"American Idol" quest ends for Lakewood Ranch resident

Alana Sherman. Courtesy photo.

"American Idol" quest ends

Lakewood Ranch's Alana Sherman's quest to become the next "American Idol" has ended after she was eliminated from the show on the April 11 broadcast.

"Thank you everyone for all the support you have shown me," the 22-year-old Sherman wrote on her Facebook page. "This is the end of my 'American Idol' journey, but I'm so grateful for everything that has happened. This is not the end."

Sherman advanced to the Top 24 two weeks ago with her performance of "Bust Your Windows."

Main Street the new Boardwalk

Del Webb's Ivy Ruark likes to take over Lakewood Ranch properties one at a time.

Ivy Ruark. Courtesy photo.

First, she tries to own the Sarasota Polo Club, then Nathan Benderson Park followed by University Parkway and Main Street at Lakewood Ranch all while avoiding traffic jams and collecting $200 with every pass by "Go."

Ruark has been playing Lakewood Ranch-opoly, a version of Monopoly tailored to Lakewood Ranch, with her neighbors.

"My favorite property on the game is the Lakewood Ranch Market," Ruark said.