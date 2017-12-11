East County Athlete of the Week: Amari Jones

Amari Jones is a Braden River High boys basketball sophomore. The wing had 22 points and eight rebounds Dec. 7 in the Pirates' 76-62 win against Bradenton Christian.

When did you start playing basketball?

When I was 4 years old. My uncle (Joseph Raines) played for Troy University. Watching him made me want to play.

What is your best skill?

My ability to create, not just for me but for my teammates. I make plays and I can finish them.

What is your favorite basketball memory?

In eighth grade at Neptune Middle (in Neptune, N.J.). It was the last game my uncle coached me. I scored 20 points and hit the game-winning shot. I remember my uncle being so proud of me.

What has been your biggest challenge?

The doubt and adversity. A lot of people have told me I can't do things. I put in a lot of work to make sure I get where I need to be.

What is a typical practice like for you?

I start with form shooting drills, then practice my ball handling. I also work on pull-up jumpers and finishing at the rim.

What is your favorite food?

I don't really have one, but I'll say wings with some barbecue sauce.

What is your favorite movie?

'The 6th Man,' it's a basketball movie.

What would you do for your dream vacation?

I don't know where, but I'd go somewhere with my family and friends and relax. We'd do a lot of reminiscing. I love spending time with them.

What is the best advice you have received?

It's 'snap and clear,' meaning don't dwell on mistakes. Forget about them, keep playing and go hard.

Finish this sentence: "Amari Jones is ... "

... Hard working. Everything I do, I go hard, not just for me but for my family. When people tell me I can't do something, it makes me want it 20 times more.