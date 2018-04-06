Alta Vista student “poked” other student with pocket knife on campus

An Alta Vista Elementary student had a pocket knife at school on Wednesday and “poked another student with it,” according to a release from Sarasota County Schools and the Sarasota Police Department.

No one was physically harmed, said release from the district on Friday.

The incident was reported to police on Thursday, and authorities are working to “thoroughly investigate” the incident.

The student who brought the knife was immediately suspended from school, and will remain out of school until the investigation concludes. Further disciplinary action may be taken. Criminal charges have been sent to the State Attorney’s Office for review.

“The Sarasota County School District takes the safety and well-being of our students very seriously and we will continue to work with law enforcement and parents on this matter,” the release from the district stated.