Aloha to football season in Lakewood Ranch

Alyssa Gonzalez and Madilyn Gemme. Photo by Liz Ramos.

Aloha to football season

Lakewood Ranch High School juniors Alyssa Gonzalez and Madilyn Gemme dressed in tropical-theme outfits, grabbed their colorful leis and headed to the school's home football game Aug. 27.

The two joined the student section where students were dressed in a luau theme to cheer on the team. The girls were excited to be back at football games after last season's games being different due to the pandemic.

"It's nice to show school spirit," Gonzalez said.

Relaxation and mimosas

Lakewood Ranch's Kerri McSwain and Daniela Ferrari were

Kerri McSwain and Daniela Ferrari. Photo by Liz Ramos.

grateful to have some time to themselves during Yoga and Petite Brunch Aug. 28 at Grove in Lakewood Ranch.

After an hour of yoga, McSwain loved all the bird poses they learned.

The bonus after a good workout: breakfast.

"It's like a little treat afterwards," Ferrari said.