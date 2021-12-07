Allegiant announces March debut of service to Wisconsin

Allegiant’s newest destination from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport ranks third alphabetically, but 53rd on the region’s growing list of nonstop airline destinations.

Beginning March 11, the airline will begin twice a week service to Appleton, Wisconsin.

The new route, Allegiant’s first to Wisconsin, is intended as year-round service.

“These routes will connect our customers to premier destinations in Arizona and Florida just in time for Spring break,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “Whether travelers are looking to explore the desert southwest or take in the beaches of Florida, we’ve got the flights for them – free from the hassle of stops and layovers – at a price they can afford.”

The announcement comes as the airport has a record year with 2,494,632 passengers through the end of October. SRQ also announced the addition of its 11th service provider, Avelo Airlines, in October, with service beginning in January.

In April, the airport expanded its checkpoint from four to five lanes with a sixth screening lane added before Thanksgiving. Over the next decade, the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority intends to add more commercial, hotel and office space to the property it owns in north Sarasota, particularly on land along University Parkway.

The airport also tripled its jet fuel tank capacity with the addition of two 100,000 gallon tanks and expanded long-term parking by 140 spaces. Plans are moving ahead to pave the airport’s overflow lot and add another lot for the peak season.