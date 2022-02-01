Allegiant adds Austin to SRQ destinations

Allegiant is adding a Texas destination from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, the airline announced Tuesday.

Twice-a-week flights to and from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport launch April 14, initially operating on Thursdays and Sundays. In May, the flights shift to Wednesdays and Saturdays, according to the airline’s reservations website.

The airline in a release said fares would be as low as $49 each way.

Allegiant on Tuesday also announced a range of new flights to 11 cities, though no other new options involved Florida destinations.

“We’re thrilled to kick off 2022 with a network expansion in twelve of our markets,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning in a release. “These new routes will grow our presence in Austin, where we recently opened a base, while connecting travelers in some of the smaller cities we serve to several popular vacation destinations such as Nashville, Savannah, Roanoke and San Diego.”

SRQ in December completed its busiest travel year ever, with more than 3.1 million passengers, up 57% from the previous high in 2019. December was the busiest month in the airport’s history, handling 347,268 passengers. The previous record was broken in July.