Allegiant adds Akron to SRQ offerings

Another week, another destination for Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

Allegiant Air, already the SRQ carrier with the most destinations, announced one more on Tuesday.

Beginning March 3, Allegiant will fly twice weekly to Akron, Ohio.

The new flight brings to 52 the total nonstop destinations for SRQ passengers. Allegiant accounts for 28 of them, according to the airport's web listings of airlines and destinations.

“Sarasota continues to prove itself as a destination that provides warm getaways where vacationers can enjoy a variety of outdoor leisure activities,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and network planning. “The addition of this route will give our customers new, affordable options for visiting Florida.”

One-way fares for the new flight are introductory priced at $59. Allegiant will also fly to Akron from Punta Gorda and St. Petersburg.

Last week, Avelo Airlines announced it would begin flying to New Haven, Connecticut three times a week in early January.