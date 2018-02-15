AllCare Medical Center to close Longboat practice

After almost two years on Longboat Key, AllCare Medical Center will close at the end of the month.

The center, a tenant of The Longboat Key Center for Healthy Living, will close its Longboat office to focus on its Lakewood Ranch practice.

A statement from The Center for Healthy Living, which is an offshoot of the Longboat Key Foundation, said its board of directors has begun in-depth research of the island's most prevalent medical and wellness needs as it prepares to begin the search for a new medical provider.

Center for Healthy Living Vice President Ken Newmark said the board for The Center for Healthy Living is looking to see how health care and wellness needs can be met on the island.

“Remember, we have two different seasons, busy season and off season, so we’re trying to develop and look at statistics, look at age of patients and meet with different sources,” Newmark said. “For example, Chief Dezzi from the Longboat Key Rescue. We’re looking at his data to see what might be our medical and health and wellness needs.”

AllCare Medical centers are family-owned practices. On Longboat Key, the practice offered primary and urgent care, women’s health, behavioral health and on-site lab and imaging services. Newmark said the board has been speaking with other specialists, such as orthopedics, podiatrists, chiropractors, dermatologists and other specialists.

“We’re looking to sort of broaden to see if that might be an effective model,” he said. “We would like to know really what the needs of the population are. Just anecdotally, we found that there are a number of people on Longboat who do not have a primary care doctor, so we would hope to service that.”

Newmark said The Center for Healthy Living and the Longboat Key Foundation are committed to providing this service at a top-notch level. The groups will look at numbers and reimbursements because they want the new tenant to be successful and provide a product that is needed.

The Center for Healthy Living opened on March 31, 2016 in the Centre Shoppes. The center was created with a goal of bringing a medical center to Longboat Key with the intention to reassess after two years to ensure the medical needs on Longboat were being met, the statement said.

The Center for Healthy Living began with a two-year sublease with three tenants: AllCare Medical, Fitness Quest Physical Therapy and The Center for Brain Health. The terms of the lease were up on March 31, but AllCare is choosing to close on Feb. 28.

“Obviously, we’re sad,” Newmark said. “Everybody is sad that they’re leaving because we were looking forward to healthcare long-term on the island if possible.”

Fitness Quest and The Center for Brain Health have chosen to renew their leases, a statement from The Center for Healthy Living said.

“We would hope that the health providers would be something that would dovetail with these two groups,” Newmark said. “We would like The Center for Healthy Living to be successful and do more than just provide physical care.”

As for when a new medical group will be on Longboat, Newmark can’t say.

“Will it happen tomorrow or in two weeks? Probably not,” he said. “But we’re hopeful that we will have the opportunity to really hopefully do what’s best for Longboat Key.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.