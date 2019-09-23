Allan John Swanson, USAF Colonel, Retired

Our dad and grandfather was born to immigrant parents from Sweden and England. Growing up as an only child in Bronx, New York, he earned money selling peanuts and popcorn at both Yankee Stadium and Ebbets Field to buy a bicycle, and as a stock boy at Macy’s to buy his first car. He excelled in academics attending Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan and then the University of Texas. He joined the Air Force and became a flight instructor. On a training flight to Florida he met his bride, Betty Lee Hurst. Three children soon followed: Laurie (Jim) Edwards, David (Sally) Swanson and Donna Condon. In addition to being a pilot and serving in Korea and Vietnam he served in satellite research and various training, logistic and command positions mostly in Texas, California and Germany before retiring from Griffiss Air Force Base in New York.

Despite a demanding career family time was a priority creating many wonderful memories: vacations driving across Death Valley (without air conditioning!), backpacking up mountains and down canyons, Christmas in a cabin, sightseeing in Hawaii, attending a Bull Fight in Spain, fishing, tossing a football, playing board games, and more… After the kids were grown the empty nesters moved to Orlando. While still keeping in touch with many cherished friends from the early years, new neighbors quickly became dear life long friends. Then came the joys of being grandparents to Nathan and Ellie Edwards, then Shepard Condon, adding yet more fun times. Grandkids visiting added extra pleasure to Disney World trips and their many September monthlong beach stays on Anna Maria Island. Sharing these happy times with his wife was sadly cut short in 2009. But he continued to enjoy friendships and family. In the past two years he was comfortably at home living with Donna and Shepard, closer now also to David and Sally. Together they created memories of smiles while dancing silly jigs to TV shows, going on countless outings, gathering for special occasions and enjoying visits from family in Illinois and Texas.

His family is grateful that when his health became compromised he was consistently blessed by compassionate care. His faith that God is always in control, which he trusted through past hard times, continued to strengthen him until his end of this life on September 8, 2019 when he moved on into eternity. Allan will be interred at Sarasota National Cemetery on November 4th with Military Honors and the prayers of his loving family. Prayers of kind friends are also appreciated.



SERVICE:

Monday, November 4

Sarasota National Cemetery, Military Honors