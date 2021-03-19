All Manatee County adults now eligible to register for vaccine

Manatee County is expanding pre-registration for COVID-19 vaccines to all Florida residents ages 18 and up, according to a press release.

Additionally, the county will begin vaccinating residents 50 and older. The county will wait for directive from Gov. Ron DeSantis before lowering the age requirement further. The county said it has now contacted every person 65 or older who is registered in the county's standby pool at least once.

The release said the county began scheduling appointments for 16,400 people 50 and older Friday, representing the largest amount of doses the county has administered in one week. Those contacted will receive vaccine doses next week at Tom Bennett Park in East County.

To register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Manatee County, visit vax.mymanatee.org or call the county's 311 center. A notification to schedule an appointment will come via phone call from 742-4300 or text from 88911.