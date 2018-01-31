 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018

All Angels show heart

Church members met grant recipients on Jan. 14.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

On Jan. 14, All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church members met some new faces.

During the “Have a Heart” coffee hour, congregants met with four organizations the church will sponsor in 2018. Children First, Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee, Tidewell Hospice and UnidosNow gave presentations so congregants could get to know the organizations. The outreach committee of the church reviews applications from 10 to 15 organizations and awards grants based on the church’s financial resources. The sponsorships also lend themselves to volunteer opportunities for church members.

