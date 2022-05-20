All Angels organist retires on Longboat Key

For Dale Hooey, the organist at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church, a long string of Sunday services came to an end May 15. Hooey retired and was sent off with a reception in his honor.

Hooey had been playing at the church since 2006 and was instrumental in raising the funds for the new Allen organ that was installed last year. He knew his time at the church was winding down and knew no one would want to come play on an old organ — plus, he had always wanted to play the massive instrument.

The church is now interviewing candidates for a new organist and currently has a temporary player learning the rhythm of the All Angels service.