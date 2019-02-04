All Angels by the Sea is lending a helping hand to local nonprofit organizations. On Jan. 20, at the church’s weekly coffee hour after Mass, the outreach committee awarded grants to five organizations. The recipients of this year’s grants were UnidosNow, Children First, Tidewell Hospice, Meals on Wheels of Manatee County and the Dominican Development Group with the Episcopal Diocese of Southwest Florida. In total, $24,800 was awarded.