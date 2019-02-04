 Skip to main content
Your Town
Longboat Key Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 5 hours ago

All Angels grants help

Share
On Jan. 20, at the church’s weekly coffee hour after mass, the outreach committee awarded grants to five organizations.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

All Angels by the Sea is lending a helping hand to local nonprofit organizations. On Jan. 20, at the church’s weekly coffee hour after Mass, the outreach committee awarded grants to five organizations. The recipients of this year’s grants were UnidosNow, Children First, Tidewell Hospice, Meals on Wheels of Manatee County and the Dominican Development Group with the Episcopal Diocese of Southwest Florida. In total, $24,800 was awarded.

 

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement