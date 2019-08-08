Alfred Floyd Bracciano

1931-2019

Alfred Floyd Bracciano, known as “Poppy” to the people closest to him, was born July 29, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan.

He was the youngest son of Leo and Lucy (Parroccetti) Bracciano. He attended Cass Tech High School - a magnet school for gifted students. He studied education at Wayne State University, where he met the love of his life, Olga Mary Trush “Nene,” with whom he shared 65 years of marital bliss! He was a devoted and loving husband and father. Together Alfred and Olga raised 4 beautiful children: Gloria Bracciano (Greg), Dr. Alfred G. Bracciano (Tamara), Dr. David Bracciano (Julie) and Daniel Bracciano (Susan).

Al was an educator, a counselor, and a visionary in the field of vocational and technical education. He designed and constructed the first vocational/technical school in the state of Michigan - The Warren Consolidated Career Prep Center. Al believed that all students possessed a special gift and it is the school’s mission to recognize and nurture those unique talents. He noted that not all students were meant to follow a college pathway and that vocational education could provide meaningful and gainful employment and career opportunities.

“Though Poppy had many passions in life, he was most passionate about his family. He devoted much of his life to bringing his family together.”

He was a pioneer in the specialized area of air conditioning and refrigeration and was a co-author of Modern Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, which is considered the “standard” in the field.

Al was active in the Catholic Church, serving as a Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of the Angels of Lakewood Ranch, and Lector at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea of Longboat Key.

Poppy had many passions in life including golf, gardening, racquetball, daily exercise, and playing 20 questions with his family. Growing up in Detroit, “Motor City,” sparked his passion for fast sports cars and convertibles. He spent much of his free time keeping them in showroom condition. Poppy also loved to travel and “cruise” the world with his beloved wife. His favorite place to travel was Disney World where he created a lifetime of memories riding on the Buzz Lightyear ride at Magic Kingdom, flying at Soarin’, and enjoying Christmas dinners with his family at Il Mulino. Though Poppy had many passions in life, he was most passionate about his family. He devoted much of his life to bringing his family together. He was a role model, mentor, friend, and inspiration to his 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. His legacy lives on in the lives of his grandchildren: Christian Bracciano (Nina), Angelica Rossi (Haim), Dr. Anthony Rossi, Katherine Walters (Jason), Daniel D. Bracciano, Dr. Elizabeth Bracciano (Devan), Alfred M. Bracciano, Nina Bracciano, Matthew Bracciano, David M. Bracciano Jr., & Stephen Bracciano. Poppy was also fortunate enough to meet his great grandbabies: Hayden Bracciano and Nikash Rossi Sharma.

A private mass and memorial service will be held to commemorate Al’s impressive and full life. Donations should be made to the Tidewell Hospice in Lakewood Ranch, Florida in memory of Alfred F. Bracciano.

