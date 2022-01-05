Alfred B. Gates

1926-2021

Alfred B. Gates (Bud), 95, of Manchester, NH died December 22, 2021, at his residence with his children by his side, after a brief illness.

He was born in Boston, MA on September 13, 1926, to Jerome and Agnes (McBride) Gates. He lived in White Plains, NY for most of his life and had lived in Manchester for the past eight years. He graduated from White Plains High School in 1944. As captain of the high school cross-country team, he ran a 4:36 mile.

As captain of the high school cross-country team, he ran a 4:36 mile.

From 1944 to 1946 Bud served in the U.S. Navy. After attending quartermaster school, he served on the USS Rombach DE 364 and was stationed in the Philippines and Okinawa.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Colby College in 1950 and was a member of the football and track teams, the DU Fraternity, and was editor of the yearbook.

Bud worked at B. Altman & Co. in New York City from 1951 to 1987 and retired as the General Merchandise Manager. While there, he served on the executive committee and the board of directors. In retirement, he was a consultant for Woolrich and Brooks Brothers, among others.

Bud was an avid sports fan, especially of the Red Sox and Patriots. He enjoyed hiking, gardening, civil war history, genealogy, and road trips to historic places in New England and Canada. He vacationed at Little Gull Cottages, Longboat Key, FL, and spent summers on Lake Winnipesaukee in Meredith, NH. Family and friends were most important to him.

He was predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Mary (Bauman) Gates in 2018 and two siblings, Jane Irwin and Geneva Gates Foote.

Bud is survived by seven children, Linda Gates Bates of Wilmette, IL, Jerome Gates and his wife, Lorry, of Moultonborough, NH, Brenda Gallagher and her husband, Dr. John Gallagher, of Lyme, NH, Leslie Gates (Ransom) of Meredith, NH, Roy Gates and his wife, Ale, of Mesa, AZ, Dr. Alfred Gates and his wife, Kathy, of Moodus, CT, and Mary Szyman and her husband, Robert, of St. Charles, IL; 13 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held in 2022. Donations may be made in memory of Alfred and Mary Gates to the Visiting Nurse Association of Manchester & Southern New Hampshire, 1070 Holt Avenue, Suite 1400, Manchester, NH 03109 or at www.manchestervna.org.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, NH is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com